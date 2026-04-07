CEO of billion-dollar company uses ‘taxi driver test’ to decide who gets hired - even for ‘perfect’ candidates
The CEO recounted rejecting a top hire whom the company had chased for months after they failed the ‘taxi driver test’.
Luis von Ahn revealed why his billion-dollar company, Duolingo, uses a particular test involving taxi drivers before hiring top executives. He spoke about it during an appearance on “The Burnouts,” a podcast hosted by Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni.
During the conversation, the CEO said, “At Duolingo taxi drivers determine if candidates get hired.” Recalling an incident, he explained, “We were trying to hire a chief financial officer for a year and there was one candidate we all really liked.”
Also Read: CEO recalls candidate who 'interrogated' him during interview, then rejected the job within minutes
Ahn recounted that the candidate had a strong resume and they looked like the right person for the job. However, the company decided not to hire the person after they were “pretty mean” to the cab driver on the way from the airport to the Duolingo office.
The CEO explained, “If they are going to me mean to the driver, they’re probably be mean to other people too, especially the people working under them” He added, “Sometimes the biggest interview answers never happen in the room, it happens in the car ride over when they think no one important is watching.”
How did social media react?
The post prompted varied responses on social media. An individual posted, “That’s a smart move.” Another added, “100% says a lot about who you are - how you treat people when no one is watching!”
A third commented, “Love this.” A fourth wrote, “This is totally valid, it says so much about their character.”
Many, however, mentioned CEO Luis Von Ahn’s “AI-first” memo that went viral last year, conjuring worries of mass layoffs. The CEO of the $16.8 billion language app later clarified that it didn’t want to replace its “full-time employees” and didn’t intend to “lay off humans.”
Who is Luis Von Ahn?
He is the co-founder and CEO of popular language-learning app Duolingo. After receiving his BS in mathematics from Duke University, he pursued a PhD in computer science at Carnegie Mellon University.
Before starting Duolingo, he co-founded a CAPTCHA verification system that helps distinguish humans from robots online. However, he sold the company to Google in 2009. At one point in his career, he was also a professor at Carnegie Mellon University.
He grew up in Guatemala City and was raised by his mother and grandmother. In 1996, he relocated to the US to attend Duke and eventually Carnegie Mellon.
What is Luis Von Ahn’s net worth?
The net worth of the Guatemalan-American entrepreneur and software developer is estimated at $1.1 billion.
Also Read: Bengaluru techie recounts candidate with 13 years’ experience failing basic coding test: “Now he’ll blame the job market
He co-founded Duolingo with Swiss computer scientist Severin Hacker in 2011. Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker have served on the company’s board since its founding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More