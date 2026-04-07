CEO of billion-dollar company uses ‘taxi driver test’ to decide who gets hired - even for ‘perfect’ candidates

Luis von Ahn revealed why his billion-dollar company, Duolingo, uses a particular test involving taxi drivers before hiring top executives. He spoke about it during an appearance on “The Burnouts,” a podcast hosted by Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni. The CEO explained why his company conducts such tests for candidates, especially top hires. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

During the conversation, the CEO said, “At Duolingo taxi drivers determine if candidates get hired.” Recalling an incident, he explained, “We were trying to hire a chief financial officer for a year and there was one candidate we all really liked.”

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Ahn recounted that the candidate had a strong resume and they looked like the right person for the job. However, the company decided not to hire the person after they were “pretty mean” to the cab driver on the way from the airport to the Duolingo office.

The CEO explained, “If they are going to me mean to the driver, they’re probably be mean to other people too, especially the people working under them” He added, “Sometimes the biggest interview answers never happen in the room, it happens in the car ride over when they think no one important is watching.”