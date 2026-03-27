CEO recalls candidate who 'interrogated' him during interview, then rejected the job within minutes

A routine hiring call turned unexpectedly tense for a startup CEO, who was left questioning professional etiquette after what he described as one of his strangest interview experiences. The candidate ended the call before the CEO could even explain the role. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the CEO described how a senior academic, a professor and dean, had applied for a leadership role at his startup, Zenark, through LinkedIn.

“Applied to my startup, then grilled me like I was the candidate,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, early conversations over messages appeared positive, with the applicant showing genuine interest and strongly pitching himself as a suitable candidate.

Based on this, the CEO, Wajahat Sayeed, scheduled a call to take the discussion forward.

However, the tone shifted dramatically as soon as the call began.

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Interview turns into interrogation: Instead of a balanced discussion, the candidate immediately began asking a rapid series of pointed questions. These included queries about the CEO’s education, the nature of his MBBS degree, the size of the team, the company’s registration, and even whether the startup had a website.

“It genuinely felt like I was being interrogated… or worse, like I was sitting in a viva,” the CEO wrote.

The CEO said he was unable to learn anything about the candidate’s background, motivations, or reasons for applying.

Before the CEO could even explain the role or outline the company’s vision, the candidate abruptly ended the call, stating he was not interested.

While rejection itself was not the issue, the CEO said the candidate’s attitude left a lasting impression. The interaction raised broader questions for him about workplace dynamics and whether some individuals still rely on hierarchy, age, or titles to assert dominance in professional settings.

“Honestly, it wasn’t even the rejection that bothered me. It was the attitude,” the post adds.

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