Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares viral video of Mumbai man charging ₹1,000 to listen to people’s problems

A Mumbai beach has become the site of an unusual new service that is capturing the attention of the internet. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-shared the video of the man on X (formerly Twitter). (@Desi_urbann/X)

A man sitting by the shore has found a way to turn listening into a business, offering people a chance to share their worries in exchange for a small fee. The video of this unique setup has now gone viral, drawing widespread curiosity and amusement online.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-shared the video of the man on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: “I am sure you can’t guess, what does this guy do.”

Mumbai man offers listening service: In the video, the man can be seen seated next to a placard inviting passersby to share their problems. His simple yet intriguing approach has sparked conversations about alternative ways of seeking support in daily life.

The man has created a fee structure for his services. Everyday issues are priced at ₹250, more serious concerns at ₹500, and for those who wish to go deeper, he even offers a “cry together” session for ₹1,000.

He explains that people come to him to unburden themselves, and he listens patiently without judgment. Some visitors even leave feeling a sense of relief and comfort.

The man, identified as Prithvi Raj Bohra, says his background in psychology and philosophy helps him not only listen but also offer guidance when needed.

In the video, Bohra adds that the demand has been steady, with many appreciating the chance to open up to a stranger who simply listens.

HT.com has reached out to Prithvi Raj Bohra for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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