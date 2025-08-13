Chattanooga flooding: Emergency declared in Hamilton County after historic rains hit Tennessee; Interstate 24 closed

Southern Tennessee experienced heavy downpours that swiftly overloaded drainage systems, forcing the closing of a key interstate and scores of water rescues Tuesday night. Chattanooga flooding: Traffic moves through a flooded road in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (WTVC via AP) (AP)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that Tuesday was the second-wettest day on record in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with 6.41 inches of rain pouring on the city.

Hamilton County declares state of emergency

The mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee announced a State of Emergency after floodwaters swamped numerous roadways and search and rescue teams performed water rescues, Fox Weather reported.

As water levels surged quickly, the Chattanooga Fire Department reported carrying out multiple rescues, including rescuing stranded drivers from their vehicles and helping persons trapped inside homes.

Chattanooga flooding: Are there any reports of injuries or missing?

Teams from Swiftwater responded to vehicles trapped in McCutcheon and Hickory Valley. According to officials, there were no injuries or missing people so far, as per Fox Weather.

High water levels caused Interstate 24 to be closed in both directions between Belvoir and Spring Creek. Those affected can seek shelter at the Brainerd Recreation Center (1010 N Moore Road).

Officials are asking people to refrain from driving through flooded regions and to remain off the roads in order to avert more emergencies.

Southeast of Chattanooga severely affected

Southeast of Chattanooga, Interstate 24 seemed to be among the most severely affected regions, with crews having to block the highway in both directions due to flooding several feet deep.

According to emergency managers, a local recreation center established at least one storm shelter to aid residents who were affected by the flooding.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life,” the NWS stated in its Flash Flood Warning bulletin.

First responders advised drivers to stay off flooded roads, particularly at night when it is more difficult to determine the depth of the water.