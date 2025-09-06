Could Sydney Sweeney be in Oscar race? Christy role praise sparks buzz

Sydney Sweeney is getting a lot of praise for her role in Christy, following the film's debut at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday. The Euphoria actor portrayed boxer Christy Martin and her performance has been hailed as ‘spectacular’. Variety went so far as to call it ‘the most mature and compelling work of her career.’ Sydney Sweeney's performance in Christy earned her massive praise(REUTERS)

With praise being heaped on the 27-year-old, there is buzz about a possible Oscar nomination as well.

Sydney Sweeney Oscar buzz

Sweeney, who already has two Emmy nominations – for Euphoria and White Lotus – might be in Oscar contention come award season. One fan remarked “I’m allowed at least one crazy hyperbolic festival take, and mine is that Ben Foster and Sydney Sweeney are both Oscar winners after today.”

Another said “Sydney Sweeney is a revelation in #Christy, with the goods to punch her way into the Oscar race for her first best actress nom. Her best performance yet.”

Kyle Buchanan, the awards season columnist for New York Times also chipped in, saying “Sydney Sweeney’s got great… Oscar odds, as her boxing movie CHRISTY just played through the absolute roof in Toronto. Should make the season interesting!”. Meanwhile, Variety reported that the actor also received a strong standing ovation for her performance.

What are Sydney Sweeney's odds at Oscars?

Given that Sweeney has generated strong buzz about her performance already, she might be in the race for Best Actress when the awards season arrives. Christy is slated to release on November 7, squarely in the heart of the awards season, signaling that a strategic campaign from Black Bear Pictures could be in the works.

Gold Derby, an authority on awards show predictions, placed Sweeney at 21st in early odds, but noted this could well go up after the theatrical release.

What is Christy about?

Christy is a biopic on the boxer Christy Martin, tracing her journey from being a rising star in the late 1980s to becoming the face of women's boxing in the 1990s.

The movie also explores the darker side of the boxer's life, vis a vis, the abuse she sustained in the hands of her husband and former trainer, Jim Martin, which culminated in an attempt on her life in 2010. Martin was convicted and sentenced to 25 years of jail, and died in 2024. For her Christy role, Sweeney reportedly trained with a boxing coach for three months.

While the movie itself has received mixed reviews from some quarters, most people seem to be in agreement that Sweeney has delivered a fantastic performance, but it remains to be seen if it gets her the holy grail of Hollywood movie awards.