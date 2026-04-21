Delaware Marathon shocker: Runner celebrates early, rival sprints past to win by 2 seconds in viral video

A dramatic finish at the Delaware Marathon Running Festival has gone viral after a runner appeared to win the race, only to lose it in the final seconds after celebrating too early. A runner at the Delaware Marathon celebrated too early, losing the race in the final seconds to Joshua Jackson, who sprinted from behind. (X\ @PicturesFoIder)

The moment unfolded during Sunday’s Delaware Marathon Running Festival when Carson Mello, who was leading comfortably near the finish line, slowed down and raised his arms in celebration.

The race was part of the Delaware Marathon Running Festival, one of the state’s largest annual running events, held in Wilmington and known for its scenic course along the Brandywine River and Jack Markell Trail before finishing at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.

The race has been held in Delaware since 2004.