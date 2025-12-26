Delhi guard tells founder ‘just Blinkit’ after she forgets documents for US visa interview

A high-stakes O-1 visa interview at the US Embassy in Delhi nearly turned into a nightmare for one founder when she realised she was missing important documents while standing in the queue. With no time to leave her 8 am slot, a security guard offered a surprisingly modern solution: “Ma’am, just Blinkit.” Her story of how the delivery arrived in 15 minutes to save her from missing the interview is now going viral. The founder recalled getting the delivery within 15 minutes. (X/@gauri__gupta)

“I was standing in the queue for my O-1 visa interview at the Delhi US Embassy when I realized I might be missing a couple of documents that Google says are kind of important for O-1 approval,” founder Gauri Gupta wrote.

She added that it wasn’t possible for her to leave the queue, and then a security guard suggested that she get the documents printed from the instant delivery app.

Gupta continued, “So while still standing in the queue, I uploaded my documents on the app. They got printed and delivered to me in 15 minutes, while I was still in the queue.”

Praising the platform, she added, “Saved my panic moment lol. Visa approved and stamped. Literally saved my day and truly served the best purpose of a last-minute delivery app. In such moments, services in India feel like a real privilege!”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I wish we could have something that fast and cheap in the USA.” Another added, “Quick commerce is literally one of the best innovations we've adopted in India. Tech like this is a lifesaver indeed.”

A third expressed, “Waooh, India is living in the future of delivery apps.” A fourth wrote, “Tbh, if you qualified for O1, you might be better off in India... lots of opportunities for smart folks.”