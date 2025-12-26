Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi guard tells founder ‘just Blinkit’ after she forgets documents for US visa interview

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 12:28 pm IST

The founder recalled that she was in a queue outside the Embassy in Delhi for her visa interview when she realised she had forgotten to bring certain documents.

A high-stakes O-1 visa interview at the US Embassy in Delhi nearly turned into a nightmare for one founder when she realised she was missing important documents while standing in the queue. With no time to leave her 8 am slot, a security guard offered a surprisingly modern solution: “Ma’am, just Blinkit.” Her story of how the delivery arrived in 15 minutes to save her from missing the interview is now going viral.

The founder recalled getting the delivery within 15 minutes. (X/@gauri__gupta)
The founder recalled getting the delivery within 15 minutes. (X/@gauri__gupta)

I was standing in the queue for my O-1 visa interview at the Delhi US Embassy when I realized I might be missing a couple of documents that Google says are kind of important for O-1 approval,” founder Gauri Gupta wrote.

Also Read: Blinkit wows US Tech Roast hosts with live 10-minute delivery, video leaves internet divided

She added that it wasn’t possible for her to leave the queue, and then a security guard suggested that she get the documents printed from the instant delivery app.

Gupta continued, “So while still standing in the queue, I uploaded my documents on the app. They got printed and delivered to me in 15 minutes, while I was still in the queue.”

Praising the platform, she added, “Saved my panic moment lol. Visa approved and stamped. Literally saved my day and truly served the best purpose of a last-minute delivery app. In such moments, services in India feel like a real privilege!”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I wish we could have something that fast and cheap in the USA.” Another added, “Quick commerce is literally one of the best innovations we've adopted in India. Tech like this is a lifesaver indeed.”

Also Read: Ex-Google techie in Texas stunned after discovering Blinkit delivers ‘in 10 minutes’: ‘My mind is blown’

A third expressed, “Waooh, India is living in the future of delivery apps.” A fourth wrote, “Tbh, if you qualified for O1, you might be better off in India... lots of opportunities for smart folks.”

News / Trending / US / Delhi guard tells founder ‘just Blinkit’ after she forgets documents for US visa interview
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On