Deloitte again accused of citing AI-generated research in a million-dollar report

A healthcare report commissioned by a provincial government in Canada from Deloitte allegedly contained potential AI-generated errors, according to a report. It was commissioned for nearly $1.6 million. This is the second time this year that the consulting giant was accused of using AI-generated research and citations in its reports. Deloitte Canada said it firmly stands behind the report it submitted. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The allegations were first raised by the Independent, a Canadian news outlet. The publication alleged that the report, authored by Deloitte and subsequently published by the Department of Health and Community Services, contains at least four references that do not exist.

The report was commissioned, reportedly by the previous government. It covered topics including virtual care and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare workers. The report also offered advice on developing an effective human resource strategy for the province’s healthcare sector during a time of staff shortage.

The consulting firm is accused of including false citations in the report, which allegedly were pulled from made-up academic papers. Allegedly, the report also attributed papers to real researchers that they hadn’t worked on and listed the names of researchers who didn't exist, reported the Independent.

How did Deloitte react?

“Deloitte Canada firmly stands behind the recommendations put forward in our report,” a Deloitte Canada spokesperson told Fortune.

“We are revising the report to make a small number of citation corrections, which do not impact the report findings. AI was not used to write the report; it was selectively used to support a small number of research citations,” the individual further told the outlet.

Earlier this year, Deloitte Australia agreed to repay a partial refund for a $290,000 report that contained alleged AI-generated errors. The 237-page report was originally published on the Australian government’s Department of Employment and Workplace Relations website.