Donald Trump asked this Harry Potter star out the same day she got divorced. Can you guess her name?

At Locarno Film Festival, Thompson jokes about missed opportunity to date Trump post-divorce.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday, 8 August, where Trelawney actor Emma Thompson received the Leopard Club Award for her career achievements, the 66-year-old British star recounted how the POTUS asked her out on a date in 1998.

The Telegraph reported that Thompso, who was filming Primary Colors, was sitting in her trailer when the phone rang. On the other end, she heard a voice say, “Hello, this is Donald Trump.”

“I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” Thomson shared. “Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.’”

Taken aback, the Cruella star responded, “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

Emma Thompson chirps, ‘I could have changed the course of American history’

Trump, then 52, had recently separated from his second wife, model Marla Maples. Thompson joked that she suspected the he was actively seeking a “suitable” companion for public appearances. “I realized that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for,” she said.

“And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” she quipped. “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history.”

Thompson and Branagh had first met while filming the 1987 miniseries Fortunes of War, marrying in 1989. Their marriage ended in 1995 after Branagh’s widely publicized affair with actress Helena Bonham Carter.

Thompson later found lasting love with actor Greg Wise, whom she met on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995. They married in 2003 and share two children.

Trump, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Maples in 1999, after previously ending his marriage to Ivana Trump in 1992. He went on to marry Melania Trump in 2005.