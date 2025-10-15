Drew Struzan, the famous illustrator who had designed posters for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter, among other films, died at 78 on October 13, reports The Guardian. Struzan, who started to work on film posters in the 1970s, had earlier been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. As the movie world mourns the legend’s demise, here is a look at his work and net worth. Drew Struzan's net worth: How much did poster designer for Star Wars and Indiana Jones films make?(Facebook/Drew Struzan)

Drew Struzan’s net worth

Drew Struzan’s brother, Greg Struzan, broke the news of the designer’s passing among the artist’s 99.6K followers on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th,” Greg wrote.

In his lifetime, Drew Struzan designed posters for some of the most popular Hollywood films, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, and Blade Runner. The art world and movie memorabilia collectors consider Drew Struzan's body of work to be extremely valuable, despite his financial worth never being disclosed.

Original illustrations by Drew Struzan have sold for anything from $16 to $25,000 at auctions. A work titled Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, poster study, sold for $25,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas in 2018, as per Merca 2.0. According to MutualArt, the prints and graphic art of the mentioned piece also averaged $438 in the past 12 months.

Drew Struzan was inspired by the Impressionists, his wife, Dylan Struzan, said in a Facebook post in March this year. She said that Drew’s drawing skills were informed by Renaissance figures like Michelangelo and Pontormo, among others.

Art galleries and museums like Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center exhibited Drew Struzan's work in the past.

Drew Struzan's cause of death

The exact cause of Drew Struzan’s death has yet to be made public. However, in March this year, Dylan Struzan revealed on Facebook that Drew had been battling with Alzheimer’s.

“Drew can no longer paint or sign things for you,” Dylan wrote. “He is not enjoying a well-deserved retirement but rather fighting for his life,” she added.

FAQs

How old was Drew Struzan at the time of his death?

Drew Struzan was 78 at the time of his death.

Who was Drew Struzan married to?

Drew Struzan was married to his wife, Dylan Struzan.

Who did Drew Struzan take inspiration from as an artist?

Drew Struzan was inspired by the Impressionists. He also looked up to Renaissance figures like Michelangelo and Pontormo.