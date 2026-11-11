Drunk raccoon that passed out in Virginia liquor store helps raise ₹2.3 crore for animal shelter

A raccoon that was found passed out inside a liquor store in Virginia, US, last year has helped raise $250,000 (around ₹2.34 crore) for a local animal shelter through a fundraising campaign inspired by its drunken escapade. The raccoon made headlines last year after an employee found it lying face down inside a liquor store. (Facebook/Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter)

According to a report by Fox 10, the donations came through the “Trashed Panda” campaign launched by Hanover County Animal Control following the raccoon’s infamous break-in at a liquor store on Black Friday last year. The campaign has generated approximately $280,000 since it began a year ago, according to Jeffrey Parker, chief of animal protection for Hanover County.

The funds will reportedly help the department purchase body cameras for its animal protection officers, covering half the cost of the equipment. The cameras will help officers document animal cruelty investigations, improve transparency and provide evidence for court proceedings.

Parker said he was initially shocked by the amount raised but grateful that the money would go back into supporting the animals and officers at the shelter. “It was just remarkable the amount of feedback that came with it. I think a lot of people can relate to it as well. But it has just been remarkable,” he said.

Parker said that the department had considered getting body cameras for several years but had not moved forward with the purchase. The team began gathering the necessary data to seek funding last year.

“This raccoon just helped us a little bit faster,” he said.

Parker had initially planned to present the purchase as a budget request to the county. However, he saw the money raised through the campaign as an opportunity to save taxpayer funds.

The cameras will also help the department address complaints against staff members and ensure reports are accurate, Parker said. They could prevent good officers from being wrongly disciplined by providing footage of incidents.

The “Trashed Panda” campaign will cover the cost of all the equipment and its first year of service, while the county’s budget will fund the service for the following four years. Officers are expected to undergo training over the next couple of months, with the cameras scheduled to be rolled out on January 4, 2027.

Apart from the body cameras, the shelter is also using the donations to fund new animal housing, toys, a temperature-controlled food shed and a community and pet pantry. The remaining funds will be divided between field operations and shelter operations, with the department identifying additional projects.

“Our goal is to use all the money for the animals in the department,” Parker said.

What happened to the ‘drunk’ raccoon? The raccoon, nicknamed the "trashed panda", made headlines last year after an employee found it lying face down inside a liquor store on Black Friday, hours after what appeared to be a liquor-fuelled rampage. According to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, the animal had left behind a trail of broken liquor bottles, dishevelled shelves and toppled boxes before seemingly passing out, according to a report by the BBC.

Authorities shared pictures of the incident on social media, including one showing the raccoon dozing off near a garbage can and a toilet. Another image showed a store aisle littered with broken liquor bottles. The pictures quickly went viral, with social media users amused by the unusual incident.

As for where the raccoon was nowadays, Parker said there was no telling where it was but hoped it was living a good life. “No telling where he’s at. Hopefully he’s living a good life, not doing any kind of more breaking and entering businesses and all that, and living a good life, we hope,” he said, adding, “A sober one.”