‘Eclipse of the century’: All you need to know about total solar eclipse in 2027

Parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East are all set to witness a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027, according to Reteuro.co.uk. The Moon will keep the Sun at bay long enough to set records and cause a large-scale skywatcher migration. The moon passes in front of the sun during a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Martin Ohio.(Getty Images via AFP)

Total solar eclipse in 2027

The Atlantic, the Strait of Gibraltar, North Africa, and portions of the Middle East will all be swept by the total solar eclipse. Totality will last an incredible 6 minutes and 23 seconds for a major portion of the track, making it the longest period of darkness of this century.

From southern Spain to the Nile Valley, crowds in large numbers are anticipated because the route passes through well-populated regions with convenient transportation. However, the Americas, including Brazil, will not participate in any aspect of this program.

Before arriving in Egypt, totality will first come into contact with land close to the Strait of Gibraltar, cross Morocco, and then rush eastward across Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya.

Total solar eclipse visibility

The Moon will nibble into the Sun's disc at the start of the partial phase. After almost an hour, totality will begin as the sky descends into a spooky dusk. Daylight will return only after the maximum darkness, which is expected to last up to 6 minutes 23 seconds on the centerline.

When the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, a compact, swift shadow is cast across our planet, resulting in a total solar eclipse. From our point of view, the Moon nearly covers the Sun due to the close match between the Sun's enormous size and distance, as well as the Moon's smaller size and closer distance.

The partial phase will begin roughly 60–80 minutes before totality. And while totality is expected to last up to 6 minutes 23 seconds, the final partial phase will go on for another 60–80 minutes.

