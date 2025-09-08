‘Even celebs had to walk’: Trump’s US Open appearance causes security nightmare, match delayed by 30 minutes

US President Donald Trump’s appearance at the US Open delayed the men’s singles final by half an hour and caused a security nightmare for attendees. Fans had to endure a long wait before they could enter the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Donald Trump attended the US Open men's singles final (AFP)

Chants of “Let us in! Let us in!” were heard outside the stadium as thousands of attendees waited in long lines, Associated Press reported. Although the start of the match was pushed back by 30 minutes, many fans were still far from the entrance to the arena when play eventually began.

Celebrities walk or wait at US Open

Even celebrities were not spared. According to a Page Six report, several stars who attended the US Open final had to wait for a long time before they could enter the arena.

“It is an absolute s–t show,” one source told Page Six. “Cars can’t get into parking lots and people are walking miles. Even celebs are having to wait like normies.”

Security “has stopped entry in so many ways,” the source said, adding that many celebrities were seen walking or waiting.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Ben Stiller were seen “waiting in line, like everyone else,” while Debra Messing “sat in a car for an hour and they wouldn’t let her out.”

Lindsay Lohan was also spotted in the parking lot before she was papped in the stands.

Secret Service statement

“We recognize that enhanced security for the President’s visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding. Protecting the President required a comprehensive effort, and we are grateful to the US Tennis community and our New York public safety partners for their essential collaboration and support.”