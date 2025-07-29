Lindsay Lohan on leading a ‘normal life’ in Dubai, far away from Hollywood and paparazzi: ‘I feel very safe’

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan has spent more of her life in the limelight, being scrutinised for every move she makes and being photographed at every turn in the US. She now leads a comparatively private life in Dubai, UAE, with her husband, Bader Shammas and son, Luai. While promoting her upcoming film Freakier Friday on Live with Kelly and Mark, she spoke about leading a life ‘far away from Hollywood’. Here’s what she said. Lindsay Lohan spoke about leading a life away from limelight in Dubai.

Lindsay Lohan on living in Dubai, away from Hollywood

Lindsay was asked about her life in Dubai, and she said, “It’s just far away from Hollywood. And I live a very normal life. There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s going to take a picture of my son. It’s just, I feel very safe. It’s not legal (to click paparazzi photos). You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person. Which is a big difference. The privacy is unique.”

She did admit, though, that she did not find New York-style pizza in Dubai. When asked if she had found a good pizza place there, Lindsay said, “Um, not like New York. No. Whenever I come to New York, the first thing I do is bagel and pizza. My husband’s talked about it a lot: bringing New York pizza to Dubai.”

Lindsay Lohan’s life and career

For the uninitiated, Lindsay began her acting career as a child actor when she was 11 in the early 1990s. She became famous after starring in The Parent Trap in 1998, Freaky Friday in 2003, and Mean Girls in 2004. Her personal life received much attention since her teenage years, specifically after a series of arrests and legal issues.

In November 2021, after moving to Dubai in 2014, Lindsay announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas after dating him for years. In April 2022, the couple got married, with news only becoming public after she called him her ‘husband’ in an Instagram post in July the same year. In July 2023, she gave birth to their son.

Lindsay reprises her role as Anna Coleman/Harper Coleman for Freakier Friday, which will hit theatres on 8 August. Apart from playing the lead, she is also the executive producer of the film, which is a sequel to Freaky Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray also reprise their roles from the original.