Fact check: Was Donald Trump hospitalized? Truth behind president's Walter Reed visit

Rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that Donald Trump, 79, was hospitalized. This came after the president visited Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland for a routine yearly check-up and advanced medical testing on Friday, October 10, People magazine reported. Here's a fact-check about US President Donald Trump's hospitalization rumors.(Bloomberg)

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella confirmed, “The president’s visit was part of his ongoing health maintenance plan, including lab tests, advanced imaging, and preventive health assessments.” This suggests that the rumors about Trump being hospitalized are completely false.

Focus on heart and overall health

The visit included tests to ensure Trump’s cardiovascular health and overall wellness. Dr Barbabella noted that his lab results were “exceptional” and that his cardiac age is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age, a measure used to evaluate heart health.

Trump also received updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines during the visit. “President Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” Dr Barbabella said in the statement.

Past health concerns explained

Some confusion about Trump’s health stems from previous minor issues. In July 2025, he visited a doctor for swelling in his lower legs and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Dr Barbabella described it as a “benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Additionally, Trump has been seen with a bruise on his hand, which sparked online speculation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Dr. Barbabella added that the bruising is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Routine care, not emergency

Routine check-ups and preventive testing are normal for older adults. Visiting a medical center for these purposes does not indicate hospitalization or serious illness.

Donald Trump was not hospitalized. His visit to Walter Reed was a planned medical check-up to monitor his health, update vaccines, and ensure his heart and body are in optimal condition.

FAQs:

1. Was Donald Trump hospitalized in October 2025?

No. Donald Trump was not hospitalized. He visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned yearly check-up, lab tests, and updated vaccinations.

2. Why did Donald Trump visit Walter Reed Medical Center?

He went for routine health tests, advanced imaging, preventive assessments, and to receive his influenza and COVID-19 boosters as part of his ongoing health maintenance plan.

3. Did doctors find any serious health issues during Trump’s check-up?

No. The White House physician said Trump’s test results were exceptional and that he remains in excellent health.