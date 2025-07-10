French President Emmanuel Macron winks at Kate Middleton during Windsor dinner; netizens say ‘smitten by princess’

French President Emmanuel Macron is on an official visit to the UK. Now, pictures and videos from the banquet, hosted by King Charles III, have gone viral. In one of the clips, Macron winks at Kate Middleton as they raise a toast. It is worth noting that his presence marked the first French state visit to the UK in 17 years. French President Macron's wink moment with Kate Middleton at the Windsor dinner drew massive attention.( Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS, Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Macron is sitting between Kate and King Charles. A few seconds later, the French president winks at the Princess of Wales, and the moment has become the talk of the town.

A user wrote, “President Macron is smitten with The Princess of Wales.” Another user wrote, “He so got beaten up the sec they got back home.” A third user wrote, “No one can blame him. Anyone would be.”

Macron kissed Kate’s hand

Earlier that day, Prince William and Kate greeted Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt. Macron welcomed Kate with a kiss on her hand, a move that drew attention yet adhered to royal customs.

As stated on the royal family’s website, “ There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.”

Mick Jagger, Elton John, David Furnish, Kristin Scott Thomas, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were also part of the evening.

Raising a toast, King Charles said, “This evening, we have drunk English sparkling wine made by a French champagne house. This would have been scarcely believable to at least some of our predecessors," as reported by People Magazine.

