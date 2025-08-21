From radio host to author: Dr. James Dobson’s career, net worth and influence

Dr James Dobson, a child psychologist and evangelical Christian broadcaster who strongly opposed homosexuality, died at his Colorado Springs-based home on Thursday at the age of 89. The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute and family spokesperson Jessica Kramer confirmed the death. No further details have been revealed, including the cause of death. Dr. James Dobson had served on Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.(AP)

Besides founding Focus on the Family, Dobson served as a long-time campaigner against abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. He even served on US President Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, according to The Associated Press.

Who was Dr James Dobson?

Born as James Clayton Dobson Jr. on April 21, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana, he was the only child of James and Myrtle Dobson.

James Dobson was the son, grandson and great-grandson of Church of the Nazarene ministers, The New York Times reported.

While his father was a traveling evangelist, mainly in the Southwest, James spent most of his younger days with his mother in Bethany, Oklahoma. After graduating from San Benito High School in Texas, he got his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pasadena College in 1958. Following this, he did his master's from the University of Southern California in 1962.

In 1960, he got married to Shirley Deere. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter as well as two grandchildren.

Initially, he started working as a teacher and counselor at high schools and later got a doctorate in child development in 1967. After that, he served the Keck School of Medicine for more than a decade. He was a psychologist at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

In 1970, he came up with his child-rearing manual, Dare to Discipline, and later founded the nonprofit Focus on the Family in 1977. Over the next few decades, it went on to become a $140 million empire, backing radio programs hosted by Dobson. The group published 11 magazines and also made movies.

In the 1990s, Focus on the Family broadcasts included 2,000 radio stations and many TV outlets across the US. Apart from that, his radio programs were heard by millions of people worldwide.

Among the various topics that Dobson focused on were family life, marriage and sexual identity. He had even opposed the “wickedness” of abortion and same-sex marriage, besides advising parents how they should educate their children.

Dr James Dobson's net worth

According to Famous People Today, Dr James Dobson had a net worth of $5 million. He earned most of it from Focus on the Family as well as his radio show.

