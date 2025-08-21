Black moon rising this weekend, but you won't be able to see it. Here's why

A seasonal black moon that occurs once in every 33 months will grace the night sky this weekend, on August 23, reports Space.com. While this rare lunar event will give stargazers an excellent opportunity to see the Dumbbell Nebula (M27), the ‘black moon’ will not be visible, a report by NPR stated. The black moon will next rise in 2027.(Unsplash)

Why won’t we see the rare black moon?

According to Space.com the black moon will rise at 2:06 am EDT on Saturday, August 23. During this period, the moon will be situated right between the Earth and the Sun. However, the illuminated side of the moon will be exposed to the Sun, while its dark side will face Earth. As a result, it will not be visible.

Since this phenomenon will result in darker skies, stargazers will be able to see the Dumbbell Nebula (M27), which is 1,200 light-years away in the constellation Vulpecula and situated between the Altair and Deneb stars.

Why is it called a black moon?

Although ‘black moon’ is an unofficial astronomical term, it mainly signifies the second new moon in a single month, as per BBC Countryfile. Another definition is that a black moon is an extra full moon that occurs in a single season. Since the Earth’s seasons are approximately three months long, there are usually three new moons in a season. If there is a fourth new moon, it is called a black moon.

