Black moon to rise this weekend: When and where to watch rare celestial event?

A seasonal black moon that surfaces once in every 33 months will appear in the night sky this Saturday, on August 23, reports Live Science. While it would not be perceptible to the naked eye, stargazers can expect to enjoy a dreamy scene. The regular moon will enter its new moon phase at 2:06 am EDT on the day mentioned. However, since its surface will remain invisible from Earth, it is being addressed as the black moon. The black moon will next rise in 2027.(Unsplash)

Will the entire world be able to see the black moon?

As per BBC CountryFile, the term “black moon” addresses the second new moon that occurs in a single month. During this period, as the moon occupies the space right between the Earth and the Sun, it appears partially invisible. While some countries will experience the black moon, some countries will have already slipped into a new month.

In Pagan culture, the black moon phenomenon is considered a special event. Those who follow the Wicca religion believe that spells and rituals performed during the black moon are highly efficient, according to timeanddate.com. This 2025 seasonal Black Moon will rise at 6:06 UTC (2:06 am EST) on August 23.

So it might fall on August 22 for you, depending on your time zone. August 23 is a date to mark for all the stargazers who wish to perceive a poetic night full of iridescent stars. The next seasonal black moon will appear on August 31, 2027.

FAQs:

1. What is a black moon?

The second new moon that occurs in a single month is usually addressed as a black moon.

2. When is the next black moon?

The next black moon is this Saturday, on August 23.

3. Why are stargazers excited about the black moon?

Since the occurrence of the black moon contributes to darker skies, stargazers are excited to perceive and enjoy a dreamy scene.

4. Is the black moon perceptible to the naked eye?

No, the black moon is not perceptible to the naked eye.

5. Can the whole world experience the black moon?

Whether or not a person will experience a black moon depends on the time zone.