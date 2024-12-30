The Capricorn black moon today happens once every 29 years: This is how the zodiacs can manifest their dream life!

Big things are coming. For everybody. But most significantly, Capricorns. Capricorns have seen several lunar cycles, in 2024 alone. Now when you factor in the last 16 years or so, that's almost too many to count. But, here's the thing. This will be the first new moon in the sign of Capricorn, which will take place without Pluto being stationed in the zodiac. And for those that haven't patiently weathered Pluto's immensely potent energies of death, destruction and transformation for over a decade-and-a-half, they won't truly gauge how doubly gratifying Capricorn's first Pluto-free new moon in a long, long time feels. The new moon in Capricorn today promises a great portal for manifesting your dream life: Giddy up all zodiacs!

For the rest too, the energies swirling are positive and given the timing — just 2 days before New year — it's the perfect time to set your intentions and manifest your dream life. After all, that's what new moons are for! If you have any bit of doubt about how truly special today's date is, just know that the new moon is also a black moon rising, something that happens once in every 29 years! Here's what each of the zodiacs are being encouraged to focus on.

Fire signs

A big positive boom (or many small booms) in your career is on the cards. But as you are served success on a platter, you are being asked to channel your energies into being proactive, and not getting complacent in your approach to work. Complacency won't be a problem for Leos as they will find themselves doubly motivated, marching the front line when it comes to shouldering responsibility, and happily at that too! For Sagittarians, great things await for your fiscal situation, given you are ready to act on as much agency as you have.

Earth signs

Taurians are known to keep surfing their comfort zone, but this new moon in Capricorn offers you the push you need to finally find yourself in the big leagues. And for the zodiac of the moment, Capricorn, as long as you believe in your potential and out yourself out there, things will unfold like butter on hot toast for you. A piping hot romance is definitely on the cards for Virgos, just be consciously tapped into the present and let your fun and flirty side run amuck for a bit.

Air signs

Geminis are being nudged to realise that it's okay to depend on people and ask for help. Letting yourself be vulnerable can truly open exciting doors for you. Librans have probably been wanting to branch out into their own space for a really long time — this is your sign, and this is your portal. Take action! And Aquarians are being asked to indulge in some self-love activities, whatever that looks like for you, considering this is their first new moon with Pluto stationed in their zodiac.

Water signs

Commitments and connections, be it platonic, business or romantic, are on the horizon for Cancers — all that hard work from the year past will finally be coming to fruition! Scorpios are being encouraged to the gnawing travel bug that's been trying to get their attention — this and using your voice to speak your truth are the key themes for this new moon. And the only mantra Pisces needs for this new moon is networking, networking and more networking (please, we know you love it).

Happy manifesting!