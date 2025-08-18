Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
‘Zombie’ cats swarm Los Angeles neighbourhood as residents hear 'eerie night scratches, door knocks'

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:56 am IST

Residents of a Los Angeles neighbourhood reported eerie scenes as stray cats scratched at doors.

Residents in Inglewood, Los Angeles, claim that dozens of stray cats are haunting their streets at night, scratching at doors and behaving in ways that some describe as unsettling.

A Los Angeles neighbourhood was overrun by stray ‘zombie’ cats, disturbing residents at night.(Representational image/Pixabay)
According to a report by the New York Post, locals say the cats appear in large numbers, prowling the neighbourhood like a scene from a horror film.

“I would call it a cat, some type of zombie thing that’s going on,” Inglewood resident Dennis Gary told ABC 7, explaining he has counted more than a hundred cats roaming the area after dark.

Night-time disturbances

Gary recalled one particularly unnerving encounter. “It was 1 o’clock in the morning, and I’m hearing scratches, and I’m wondering, ‘What is this?’ So I open the door, and the cats just scatter like roaches.”

He noted that many of the animals seem unafraid of people, leaping through gardens and darting across yards without hesitation. Another neighbour, Bruce Brown, shared similar frustrations. “It’s a nuisance because they run around through the neighbourhood and behind your house and everything,” he told the local station.

Overfeeding may have attracted strays

Some residents suspect the influx of cats began after someone in the neighbourhood started overfeeding the animals, unintentionally drawing more strays into the area. What started as a handful of cats has now grown into a swarm that locals say is overwhelming their streets.

Coyotes follow the trail

The surge in strays has reportedly had a dangerous consequence. Residents say the abundance of cats has attracted coyotes into the neighbourhood, sparking fears for both pets and people. During an ABC 7 visit, the remains of one cat were discovered, while home surveillance cameras captured coyotes preying on the strays.

As the New York Post noted, coyotes are not unusual in Los Angeles suburbs, often scavenging through rubbish or hunting small animals at night.

