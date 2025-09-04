Giorgio Armani net worth: Iconic fashion designer dies at 91, here's a look at his billion-dollar empire

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer widely credited with defining modern elegance, has died at age 91, the Armani Group confirmed. The company’s statement, as reported by Reuters, said: “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force.” A funeral chamber is planned in Milan over the weekend, with a private funeral to follow. Giorgio Armani net worth(REUTERS)

Armani company revenue

Giorgio Armani’s company remains a powerhouse in luxury fashion, generating €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) annually, according to Reuters. His brand became a global symbol of minimalist tailoring and refined style. Armani founded the company in 1975 along with architect Sergio Galeotti.

Giorgio Armani net worth

On the subject of Armani's personal fortune, estimates vary. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Giorgio Armani’s net worth at approximately $9.4 billion, based on the value of his private company and financial holdings.

Whereas, Forbes places his fortune in the $12 billion range, reflecting Giorgio Armani’s status as one of Italy’s wealthiest individuals. Bloomberg’s estimate leans on revenue figures and comparisons to publicly traded peers for valuation. As per Forbes, he was the third richest Italian after Giovanni Ferrero and Andrea Pignataro.

Armani’s passing marks the end of a storied career. He founded his fashion house in 1975, after early work at Nino Cerruti. From there, he pioneered relaxed silhouettes and neutral palettes that changed how men and women dressed. Over the years, he expanded into perfumes, accessories, hotels, and beauty products, creating a true lifestyle empire. Armani is considered Italy's third-biggest fashion group behind Gucci and Prada.

FAQs

Q1. How old was Giorgio Armani when he died?

Giorgio Armani died at 91 years old in Milan.

Q2. What was Giorgio Armani’s net worth?

Bloomberg estimated around $9.4 billion, while Forbes listed it closer to $12 billion.

Q3. What is Armani most famous for?

He was known for redefining modern fashion with minimalist tailoring, particularly the “power suit.”

Q4. When did Armani start his brand?

He launched his fashion house in 1975, after earlier work with Nino Cerruti.