Google Chrome is ending support for these older Android versions. Here's what it means for your device

Google Chrome published an official announcement on its community tab on Monday (June 23) announcing that the latest update of the platform called Chrome 139 will only function on devices carrying Android 10.0 or later. The move is a part of regular updates taken by software companies to ensure that all customer devices remain up to date. Google Chrome will stop updating older Android versions

“Chrome 138 is the last version of Chrome that will support Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie). Chrome 139 (tentatively scheduled for release on August 5th, 2025) is the first version of Chrome that requires Android 10.0 or later. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Android 10.0 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases,” the official announcement reads.

What will happen to those using Android 8.0 and Android 9.0?

Although the earlier versions will continue to function regularly, customers are advised to update to the latest versions as soon as possible to ensure their device continues functioning smoothly. This may not impact your device at the moment, but it may deplete performance over time due to slower browsing, lack of bug fixes, and higher security risks.

“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems. If you are currently on Android 8.0 or Android 9.0, we encourage you to move to a supported Android 10.0 version (or newer) to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features,” adds the announcement.

This move reflects tech agencies' desire to weed out older, ineffective models with modern, sleek ones. Millions of devices and users around the globe are bound to be affected by this decision. Customers could opt to temporarily shift to alternate browsers like Firefox but this fix is bound to run out of use in some time as well.

According to Composables, nearly 10% of all Android devices globally function on these two software as of April 2025. Android 8.0 (Oreo) shares a 4% margin while Android 9.0 (Pie) has a 5.8% share.

By Stuti Gupta