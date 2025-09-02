'Graham Greene was a cinematic GOAT': Fans bid final goodbye to ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor

Graham Greene, a trailblazing Canadian actor, died at the age of 73 after a prolonged battle with illness. He was once nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 1990 classic Dances with Wolves. Graham Greene died at the age of 73 after a long battle with illness. (Screengrab (Reddit))

Social media is heartbroken:

Social media is flooded with tributes. Saying final goodbye, an individual wrote, “Graham Greene was a cinematic GOAT, RIP to the legend who owned every role.” Another remarked, “RIP Graham Greene. He was one of those wonderful actors whom I always enjoyed seeing in anything. He had a warmth and presence that instantly improved whatever he was in. I especially loved it when he got the chance to show his great sense of humour. Excellent in any genre.”

An individual remarked, “A scene from the movie “Dances with Wolves” with Kevin Costner, and one of the co-stars Graham Greene who has passed away at the age of 73,” while posting a short video.

A fourth wrote, “RIP Graham Greene. Every time he popped up on screen when I was a kid, my mom would excitedly point him out for being an actual Native on the screen. Able to be deadly serious and infinitely hilarious (even in smaller roles like Last of Us), he ate up the screen. Nʌki’wah brother.”

Greene started his acting career as a theatre actor. He debuted in the Canadian drama series ‘The Great Detective’ in 1979 before making his silver screen debut in 1983 in the film ‘Running Brave.’

His big Hollywood break came with his role in Dances with Wolves, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1991.