How to make a donut in Grow a Garden: Here's the full recipe guide

The Chris P. Bacon Cooking event in Grow a Garden on Roblox has taken the farming sim to another level-and donuts are now on the menu. On August 2, 2025, the game rolled out its massive Trading and Cooking Event update, allowing players to cook dishes like pie, burger, cake, ice cream, sushi, and yes-donut. According to USA Today, the event has reignited interest among fans who now not only grow crops but also experiment with them in recipes for exclusive rewards. Grow a Garden has received the Trading and Cooking Event Update.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

From carrots to moon melons, everything’s on the table. Drop your harvest in a pot, cook it, and feed it to Chris P. Bacon-the gourmet pig NPC who dishes out rewards.

Also read: Grow a Garden: Full list of new recipes in Roblox’s cooking event update

Grow a Garden: How to make a donut

As with other recipes, crafting a donut in Grow a Garden requires very specific ingredient combinations. According to Beebom, each combination affects the rarity of the reward. Different rarities like Prismatic, Divine, Mythical, Legendary, and Uncommon determine the quality of drops you get after feeding the dish to Chris P.

Here’s a full list of donut recipes, categorized by rarity:

Prismatic:

1x Sugarglaze

4x Bone Blossom

Divine:

1x Bone Blossom

1x Sugar Apple

1x Banana

Mythical:

1x Sugar Apple

2x Corn

Legendary:

1x Blood Banana

1x Moon Melon

Uncommon:

2x Corn

1x Spiked Mango

OR

1x Corn

1x Blueberry

1x Strawberry

To start cooking, you must stand near the Cooking Pot, hold one of the required ingredients, and press E. Once all ingredients are placed, the cooking timer begins. You can remove items or tap “Cook” when ready. The donut takes roughly 5–6 minutes to finish, depending on the combo used.

Also read: How to make a cake in Grow a Garden: Full recipe guide

Feeding Chris P. Bacon

After your donut is cooked, head to Chris P., press E, and interact through the menu. If he is asking for a donut, select your freshly baked item and hit “Try this food I cooked up.” He will taste it and, depending on the rarity, drop a reward.

This cooking mechanic has become a highlight of the update. As USA Today pointed out, the loop of growing, harvesting, and experimenting in recipes has completely transformed Grow a Garden from a casual farming game to a strategic cooking challenge.

FAQs

How to make a donut in Grow a Garden?

Use combinations like 1x Sugarglaze + 4x Bone Blossom for Prismatic, or 1x Blood Banana + 1x Moon Melon for Legendary donuts.

How long does it take to make a donut in Grow a Garden?

Donut recipes generally take around 5 to 6 minutes of in-game cooking time.

What is the recipe for a donut in Grow a Garden?

There are multiple recipes based on rarity—e.g., Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple + 2x Corn; Uncommon: 2x Corn + 1x Spiked Mango.

How to make salad in Grow a Garden?

Salad requires a mix of lighter fruits and veggies like lettuce, tomato, or apple—exact recipe depends on the version Chris P. requests.