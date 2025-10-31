Halloween optical illusion: Can you spot safety pin among candies in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are an all-time favorite of many players, with Halloween-themed puzzles going viral on Reddit. The latest challenge on r/FindTheSniper Subreddit has left netizens scratching their heads. Only people with sharp vision may be able to crack it in the allotted time. Optical Illusion: Only the sharpest minds can find safety pin in a bunch of Halloween candies in 10 seconds?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Can you find the safety pin?

In the new optical illusion that went viral on Reddit, the user challenged the audience to find a safety pin in a bunch of Halloween candies. In the picture, the viewers can see numerous chocolate packets, along with takeout boxes. Following multiple zoom-ins and zoom-outs, many players stated in the comments that they were not able to find the safety pin.

One user said, “Man, I can’t even see the candy people are telling me where to look :'). I’m so bad at these.” Another wrote, “I'm sorry, what kind of psychopath is posting Halloween candy at 9 am in Australia Halloween day. I strong-man your post and still think you treat too early. Get your diabetes checked.”

Optical Illusion: Solution

While it is nearly impossible to spot the safety pin in the bunch of candies, if you were able to find it, consider yourself a sharp observer. If not, here’s the answer to the puzzle. The safety pin can be spotted near a long red candy, exactly below the box of Pringles.

In order to help the rest of the players, many users dropped hints in the comment section. One wrote, “On the left side of the pic. Halfway down, to the right of the Snickers bar, above the sucker’s green handle, to the left of the C.”

Optical illusions like this one allow users to indulge in fun yet tricky puzzles. Despite the mind-boggling nature of the brain teasers, the excitement of solving them has only grown, making them popular among users of all ages.