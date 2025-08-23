Heartbreaking loss: Unleashed dog massacres 23 sea turtles hours after hatching in Florida

In a heartbreaking incident, several turtle hatchlings were killed by an unleashed dog at a Florida beach. Officials said in a Facebook post that the bodies of the tiny animals were discovered by the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol in Atlantic Beach during a survey. The sea turtles were killed by a dog after they emerged from their nest. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Intricate Explorer)

The City of Atlantic Beach, Florida, shared a post about the incident. “Our friends with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol tell us that 23 sea turtle hatchlings that volunteers found dead near Second Street in Atlantic Beach likely were killed by an unleashed dog as the hatchlings emerged from their nest,” the authorities wrote on Facebook.

They added that “well-behaved dogs can be curious and easily be attracted to hatchlings or dig up a nest,” urging people to be cautious with their pets to prevent this.

“The predations are particularly disheartening because of all the measures that Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers take to protect the nests and keep the turtles safe. Indeed, every nest counts because scientists estimate that only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach adulthood,” the authorities added.

What did social media say?

“What a tragic event,” an individual posted. Another remarked, “These dog owners really need to be more responsible in this area. Every day, it's another issue. Do better. Leash your pet.”

A third expressed, “Shameful.. where were the owners?” A fourth wrote, “That is awful.”

About sea turtles in Florida:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, five species of sea turtles swim and nest in Florida's waters and beaches. They’re Loggerhead, Green Turtle, Leatherback, Kemp’s Ridley, and Hawksbill. All the species are protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and Florida's Marine Turtle Protection Act.