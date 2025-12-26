How long will the Stranger Things finale episode be? Here's when it will drop in US

Stranger Things has entered its final stretch with the release of episodes five through seven on Christmas, leaving only the series finale yet to come. The last batch continues directly from the events of the season's opening episodes, which debuted in late November, raising the stakes as Hawkins faces its greatest threat. Stranger Things has released episodes five to seven, with the series finale airing on December 31. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)(AFP)

The episodes set the stage for an emotional and high-stakes conclusion to the beloved series.

When does Stranger Things finale drop in the US?

The long-awaited series finale of Stranger Things is set to debut on Wednesday, December 31, but viewers won't need to stay up until midnight to watch it. In a first for the series, the final episode, titled The Rightside Up, will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in more than 350 theatres across the US and Canada.

The special event screening begins at 8 pm ET/ 5 PM PT on New Year's Eve, with select theatres continuing to show the finale through January 1, 2026, as reported by WCNC.

How long is the Stranger Things finale episode?

On Monday, the Duffer Brothers revealed the official runtime for the remaining episodes of the final season, as per the outlet. According to the show's creators, the Stranger Things series finale will be the longest episode yet, with a runtime of approximately two hours and eight minutes.

The following is a runtime breakdown of the last four episodes of the series:

Episode 5 Shock Jock: 1hr 8min

Episode 6 Escape From Camazotz: 1hr 15min

Episode 7 The Bridge: 1hr 6min

Episode 8 The Rightside Up: 2hr 8 min