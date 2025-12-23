Search
How old is Barry Manilow and does he have children? Details on his family amid lung cancer news

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 01:55 am IST

Music legend Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis at 82, family includes longtime husband Garry Keif and stepdaughter Kristen

Barry Manilow, the singer-songwriter behind Mandy, Copacabana and I Write the Songs, is 82 years old. The singer has announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer that will require surgery later this month.

Barry Manilow,82, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Long-time husband Garry Keif and stepdaughter are his family(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Manilow has by his side his longtime lover and husband, Garry Keif, whom he married in 2014.

Manilow has no children of his own; however, Keif's daughter Kristen was raised by both Manilow and Keif. In 2023, Manilow announced that the two of them had become grandparents after Kristen adopted her first baby.

