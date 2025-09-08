Howard Stern’s family: All on his wife Beth Ostrosky and three daughters

Howard Stern, the outspoken radio host dubbed as ‘King of All Media,’ clarified that he has not been fired from SiriusXM. The 71-year-old addressed mounting rumors about his contract status and said negotiations for a new deal are underway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stern played an elaborate prank on fans as Andy Cohen opened the slot instead of him on Monday and claimed that he had taken over the show from Stern. However, Stern came on air after the show and revealed it was a prank. Howard Stern revealed he has not been fired from SiriusXM after he pulled a prank on listeners(Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Rumours of retirement and exit

The chatter around Stern’s future gained momentum this summer with suggestions that his high price tag and reduced broadcasting schedule could push SiriusXM to reconsider renewing his contract. His current five-year deal, worth an estimated $100 million annually, runs through 2025, the THR report added.

Stern admitted he thought about retiring, but joked that rumors made walking away more complicated. “What pisses me off is now I can’t leave,” he said. Despite it all, SiriusXM executives expressed interest in keeping Stern on board but cautioned the deal must ‘make sense’ amid the company’s cost-cutting measures, the THR report noted.

All about Howard Stern’s family

Beyond radio, Stern often speaks about his family. He has three daughters—Emily Beth (born 1983), Debra Jennifer (born in 1986), and Ashley Jade (1993)—with his first wife Alison Berns, whom he had married in 1978, reported Hollywood Life.

Even though the couple divorced in 2001, Stern remained deeply involved in his children’s lives. The Hollywood Life report quoted friends and fans who noted that despite his on-air shock-jock persona, Stern is devoted to his daughters. A source had once remarked that his love for family is not shocking. Stern later married Beth Ostrosky, a model and animal rights activist.

From shock jock to media icon

Stern’s rise to prominence began in the late ‘70s, before starting The Howard Stern Show, which became a cultural sensation starting in the late ’80s and was known for its unabashed and sensational content, reaching millions of listeners around the country. When he moved to SiriusXM in 2006, he easily made one of the largest financial broadcasting moves of all-time, marrying exclusive release to his stature as easily one of the stars of radio. Stern has also written best-sellers like Private Parts and Miss America and was even a judge on the television show America's Got Talent from 2012-2015.

FAQs:

Q1: Has Howard Stern been fired from SiriusXM?

No. Stern confirmed he remains in contract talks with SiriusXM and is happy at the company.

Q2: Is Howard Stern retiring?

While Stern has admitted thinking about retirement, he has not announced any final decision.

Q3: How much is Stern’s current SiriusXM deal worth?

His five-year deal, ending in 2025, is estimated at $100 million annually.

Q4: Who are Howard Stern’s children?

He shares three daughters with his first wife, Alison Berns: Emily Beth, Debra Jennifer, and Ashley Jade.

Q5: Who is Stern married to now?

Stern married Beth Ostrosky in 2008 after divorcing Alison Berns in 2001.