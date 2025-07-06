‘I never truly felt free in India’: Woman’s post on moving to US sparks debate

An Indian woman has contrasted life in India with that in the United States, saying that living in the US gives her more freedom. Divya Saini, a software developer and entrepreneur, took to the social media platform X this morning to mark her four-year anniversary of moving to the States. An Indian woman explains why she prefers to live in the US (Representational image)

In her X post, Saini said that more money was not the reason she moved to the United States. Instead, she was looking for freedom that she could never truly experience as a woman in India.

From India to the US

“Exactly 4 years ago, I moved to the US. Not for money, but for freedom,” wrote the software engineer. She said that after four years in the US, she feels more confident and assertive.

“I love India, but as a woman, I never truly felt free there,” Saini explained, adding: “And living in the US has changed me. I’m more confident, assertive, and unafraid to build something of my own.”

In the comments section, Saini faced a certain amount of hate from people who accused her of playing the “gender card”.

A debate on women's safety

“Let’s be real the only reason you went to the US is for better opportunities and a more comfortable life. That’s the truth, regardless of gender. So stop pretending it’s something deeper just to farm impressions on Twitter,” wrote one X user.

To him, Saini replied: “I had great opportunities from India, EU and US. I’m just sharing my story of why I chose the US. But coming here definitely opened more doors and I’m grateful to be surrounded by the boldest and smartest people I know.”

Another X user called women’s safety a global challenge. “From my understanding, most people who leave India do so for better job opportunities, research, education, and primarily to earn more money. As a migrant, that’s often the main intention for many. It’s great to hear you came for freedom, which is quite rare. Yes, of course, women face safety issues in some parts of India but this is a challenge seen worldwide not only in India,” he said.

The software engineer replied by agreeing with him. “100% Agree. Women’s safety is a global issue. No place is perfect. The goal is to acknowledge the issues and keep pushing for safer, more inclusive spaces everywhere,” she said.

Some women voiced their support for Saini, saying the opinions of strange men could not negate her lived experiences.

