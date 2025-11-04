Iconic gym bans NY woman after she alleges trans member 'stared and swore' while she was changing in locker room

A New York woman has shared a video on X alleging that one of the trans patrons of the gym she goes to followed her into the locker room. The woman further claimed that the trans person stared at her and swore while she was changing her clothes. Tish Hyman said that, though she involved the gym authorities and notified them of the matter, they banned her and revoked her membership. The woman (left) accused a trans person (right) of staring at her while she was naked in the locker room. (Screengrab)

Hyman posted a video of her confronting a trans person whom she alleged followed her. She also called for the boycott of Gold's Gym in an Instagram post.

“I need everyone to hear this. Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” Hyman wrote.

What had happened?

Hyman claimed, “Today as I walked into the locker room he came in behind me and called me a b**ch in a deep angry voice. I was TERRIFIED. I RAN OUT INTO THE GYM SCREAMING THERE IS A MAN IN THE REST ROOM!!”

“I called for help and men in the gym got involved, THANK GOD and the staff finally decided to act. I CRIED AND SCREAMED FOR HELP.”

Hyman recalled that the trans person was removed from the gym, but added that the gym then cancelled her membership. “They removed him—but then they turned around and terminated my membership too, as if I was being punished for speaking up.”

She questioned, “Should we keep giving gyms our money if they won’t protect us? IS IT TIME we CANCEL our GYM memberships until they understand that women’s safety isn’t negotiable.!??” and posted the hashtag “#BOYCOTTGOLDSGYM.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Proud of you for sticking up for yourself!” Another added, “This country is cooked.” A third commented, “How is this gym allowing this?” A fourth wrote, “A Boycott is definitely needed!!! You should also sue that gym for putting you in danger. What they basically are saying is your safety as a woman is not important or valued & that’s not ok.”

The incident took place at an EoS Fitness location, reported Dailymail. The organisation purchased “almost all of Gold's Gym's Southern California locations.”

Later, Hyman took to TikTok to share another video. While talking about the alleged incident at the gym, she said that she was scared when she saw a man staring at her while she was “absolutely naked.” She alleged that she felt “violated and weird.”