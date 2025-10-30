Chinese gym offers Porsche reward for 50 kg weight loss in three months, charges 1.23 lakh to join

Weight loss challenges often promise cash prizes or free memberships, but one gym in China has taken things to a whole new level, offering a Porsche as a prize for shedding 50kg in just three months. The Porsche offer has drawn both praise and criticism online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, a fitness centre in Binzhou, Shandong province, northern China, has launched a controversial competition that promises a luxury car to anyone who meets the target.

The offer has sparked both fascination and concern online, with many questioning the health risks of losing such a large amount of weight in such a short period.

Porsche prize for weight loss:

Announced on October 23, the challenge quickly caught people’s attention after the gym shared its promotional poster. The poster claimed that participants who manage to lose 50kg within three months would drive away in a Porsche Panamera, a car that costs around 1.1 million yuan (US$155,000) in mainland China.

A fitness coach surnamed Wang confirmed that the challenge is genuine and already in progress. “The challenge is real and already underway, and registration will close once we reach 30 participants. So far, around seven or eight people have signed up,” he said.

Wang added that the registration fee is 10,000 yuan (US$1,400 or ₹1.23 lakh). The fee includes meals and accommodation in a fully enclosed training space, where participants stay in shared rooms.

Interestingly, the Porsche being offered isn’t brand new; it’s a used 2020 model owned by the gym’s founder.

Although the promotion has got people talking, health experts have cautioned against rapid weight loss, noting that dropping 50kg in such a short period could be dangerous.