Indian man who failed IIT in 2012 surprises mother with Times Square billboard after Google success

An Indian Google employee in the US has won hearts online after sharing a touching video in which he surprised his mother with a New York Times Square billboard featuring her photograph. The emotional gesture was meant to thank her for the sacrifices she made while raising him. An Indian man honoured his mother on a Times Square billboard after years of struggle and setbacks. (Instagram/abhijayarora_)

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The video was posted by Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru. In the clip, he can be seen showing his mother the billboard through a video call. As her photograph appears on the screen in Times Square, his mother smiles while watching the tribute from afar.

A tribute to his mother's sacrifices In the caption of the video, Abhijay opened up about his journey and the struggles that shaped his life. He wrote, "This was the most special day of my life. I featured my mom on a New York Times Square billboard to express my gratitude for all her sacrifices! 🇺🇸 Share this with a friend to motivate them!"

He added, "We come from humble beginnings. I was born in a then-small town called Panchkula, where my mom raised me single-handedly. She ensured that I went to the best schools, but she herself had studied using second-hand books."

Abhijay also recalled a difficult moment from 2012, when he failed to clear IIT. "I still remember 2012, when I failed IIT. I saw her cry. That was when I told her that one day, times would change. One day, I would make her proud," he wrote.

From setbacks to success Sharing more about his career path, he said, "I decided to work even harder, and the harder I worked, the luckier I got. In 2016, I graduated without a job, but in 2017, I won a hackathon."

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He further wrote, "From 2016 to 2020, I never worked for a big tech company or a famous firm. I silently prepared for the GMAT and took the exam thrice. In 2021, all business schools sent me rejection letters. Consultants told me to give up on the American dream. I did not. I decided to work even harder. In 2022, Harvard said yes! In 2025, Google said YES!"

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He concluded by saying, "Let this video be a reminder to never give up and to be grateful to those who allowed you to pursue your dreams by sacrificing theirs. Believe in yourself!"

Watch the clip here: