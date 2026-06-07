Indian man who failed IIT in 2012 surprises mother with Times Square billboard after Google success
An Indian man surprised his mother with a Times Square billboard and thanked her for her sacrifices.
An Indian Google employee in the US has won hearts online after sharing a touching video in which he surprised his mother with a New York Times Square billboard featuring her photograph. The emotional gesture was meant to thank her for the sacrifices she made while raising him.
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The video was posted by Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru. In the clip, he can be seen showing his mother the billboard through a video call. As her photograph appears on the screen in Times Square, his mother smiles while watching the tribute from afar.
A tribute to his mother's sacrifices
In the caption of the video, Abhijay opened up about his journey and the struggles that shaped his life. He wrote, "This was the most special day of my life. I featured my mom on a New York Times Square billboard to express my gratitude for all her sacrifices! 🇺🇸 Share this with a friend to motivate them!"
He added, "We come from humble beginnings. I was born in a then-small town called Panchkula, where my mom raised me single-handedly. She ensured that I went to the best schools, but she herself had studied using second-hand books."
Abhijay also recalled a difficult moment from 2012, when he failed to clear IIT. "I still remember 2012, when I failed IIT. I saw her cry. That was when I told her that one day, times would change. One day, I would make her proud," he wrote.
From setbacks to success
Sharing more about his career path, he said, "I decided to work even harder, and the harder I worked, the luckier I got. In 2016, I graduated without a job, but in 2017, I won a hackathon."
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He further wrote, "From 2016 to 2020, I never worked for a big tech company or a famous firm. I silently prepared for the GMAT and took the exam thrice. In 2021, all business schools sent me rejection letters. Consultants told me to give up on the American dream. I did not. I decided to work even harder. In 2022, Harvard said yes! In 2025, Google said YES!"
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He concluded by saying, "Let this video be a reminder to never give up and to be grateful to those who allowed you to pursue your dreams by sacrificing theirs. Believe in yourself!"
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post has garnered several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "You have achieved everything, brother, if your mother is smiling." Another said, "What an incredible journey, brother!" A third commented, "What an inspiring story, brother. More power to you!" Another reaction read, "This is such an inspiring journey, brother. Huge respect!" Someone else wrote, "Your journey is proof that hard work and persistence always pay off." Another user added, "So proud of you man."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More