Indian student shares F-1 visa denial experience on Reddit, seeks advice for second attempt; ‘I’ve lost…’
Following a failed F-1 visa application, a student described their challenges on Reddit, including unexpected appointment issues.
After being turned down on their initial attempt to obtain an F-1 visa, a student recently shared their account on Reddit. “The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged, and I've lost some courage for a second attempt,” the applicant, who submitted an application to North Carolina State University (NCSU), stated.
The applicant disclosed that although their appointment was set for July 17, they were forced to submit their DS-160 form on July 16 because they received the date by surprise. This led to confusion throughout the process.
According to the student, the officer at Counter No. 2 “looked at me when I reached for passport verification.” The counter person told the student, “You submitted your DS-160 yesterday, so your appointment has been canceled for today. I was very surprised, as I had received no cancellation email.”
The applicant claimed to have given an explanation and provided evidence that the embassy had previously encouraged them to show up on time. They were told to proceed with the biometrics after some back and forth, and then they were sent to Counter No. 11 for the visa interview itself.
Students shares interaction with visa officer
The student shared the specifics of their interaction with the Visa Officer (VO):
The student added that their brother is presently enrolled at the same university. Their father has traveled abroad on work multiple times, but neither sibling has any prior travel experience.
The applicant asked the Reddit community for opinions, feedback, and advice on how to increase their chances on the second try. “The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged and I’ve lost some courage for a second attempt. I’m hoping you can help me understand what went wrong and advise me on the specific areas I need to improve,” the student concluded.