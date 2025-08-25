Indian student shares F-1 visa denial experience on Reddit, seeks advice for second attempt; ‘I’ve lost…’

After being turned down on their initial attempt to obtain an F-1 visa, a student recently shared their account on Reddit. “The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged, and I've lost some courage for a second attempt,” the applicant, who submitted an application to North Carolina State University (NCSU), stated. The applicant asked the Reddit community for opinions, feedback, and advice on how to increase their chances on the second try.(Representative Image)

The applicant disclosed that although their appointment was set for July 17, they were forced to submit their DS-160 form on July 16 because they received the date by surprise. This led to confusion throughout the process.

According to the student, the officer at Counter No. 2 “looked at me when I reached for passport verification.” The counter person told the student, “You submitted your DS-160 yesterday, so your appointment has been canceled for today. I was very surprised, as I had received no cancellation email.”

The applicant claimed to have given an explanation and provided evidence that the embassy had previously encouraged them to show up on time. They were told to proceed with the biometrics after some back and forth, and then they were sent to Counter No. 11 for the visa interview itself.

Students shares interaction with visa officer

The student shared the specifics of their interaction with the Visa Officer (VO):

Visa Officer: Why did you choose this university? Me: I chose the University of North Carolina State University for a couple of reasons. It offers unique programs and courses like Anatomy and Physiology, Biology, Chemistry, and Math. These courses prepare me for their Early Assurance Program (EAP), through which I can pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy. Visa Officer: Did you apply to any other universities? Me: Yes, I applied to Rutgers, Howard, Smith, Williams, UNC, and the University of Portland. Visa Officer: Who is your sponsor? Me: My father is my primary sponsor. Visa Officer: What does he do? Me: My father has been running a distribution business for over 15 years under the name Maa Enterprise. He supplies products from companies like Aftab, Golden, and Feenlay. The applicant said the officer then looked at his computer, appeared disappointed, and stated: “I can’t approve your visa.” The rejection was issued under Section 214(b).

‘The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged,’ student says

The student added that their brother is presently enrolled at the same university. Their father has traveled abroad on work multiple times, but neither sibling has any prior travel experience.

The applicant asked the Reddit community for opinions, feedback, and advice on how to increase their chances on the second try. “The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged and I’ve lost some courage for a second attempt. I’m hoping you can help me understand what went wrong and advise me on the specific areas I need to improve,” the student concluded.