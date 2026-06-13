Indian woman gives a tour of Google's New York office, says it feels like a 'stylish mall'
An Indian woman gave a tour of Google’s New York office and called it a stylish workplace with next-level vibes.
An Indian woman in New York has offered a glimpse inside Google’s Saint John’s Terminal office, leaving social media users impressed by its design, facilities and work culture.
The woman, named Albeli Ritu, shared a video on Instagram in which she took viewers through different parts of the office and described the space as far more luxurious than what many would expect from a workplace.
(Also read: Inside Google’s New York office: Indian woman gives a glimpse of the lavish food court)
Inside Google's New York office
In the video, Ritu said, "Let me take you inside Google's New York office and it's nothing like you imagine. Welcome to Google's Saint John's Terminal office. And inside, it felt like, is this an office or a stylish mall? It's so huge, so stylish, and the vibes were absolutely next level."
She then showed the office interiors, which included modern furniture, cosy seating spaces and large lounges where employees could relax and play games. According to her, every corner of the office had been designed to offer comfort along with a creative work environment.
Ritu also visited Google’s cafe and said, "It had a total cafe style menu. Juices, coffee, snacks, options and options everywhere. I got a coffee and a croissant. The taste was absolutely perfect."
Outdoor workspace and wellness facilities
One of the highlights of the tour was the 12th floor, which features an outdoor workspace surrounded by greenery and offering skyline views of New York City. Ritu said, "You can work surrounded by greenery with the perfect NYC skyline views. While working, you won't even realize whether you are in a park or in an office."
She further showed several lounges across different floors and said the office seemed to have a new chill spot everywhere. The video also featured a gym, a massage chair and a yoga studio inside the office.
"So, I mean, a perfect balance of work and health. Every floor has a micro kitchen where you get coffee, snacks, juices, everything. To be honest, I felt like dieting here is almost impossible," she said.
(Also read: ‘Why do NRIs choose not to return?’: Indians in USA answer in viral video)
The cafeteria also caught her attention, with Ritu comparing it to a "five star buffet" that offered salads, burgers, Mexican food and global cuisine.
The clip was shared with the caption, "Inside Google’s New York office honestly feels like a whole different world, creative spaces, modern vibes, and that energy of innovation everywhere."
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video has garnered limited reactions online. Responding to the clip, one user wrote, "How cool!" Another said, "this is so amazing." A third user commented, "wow, this is dream office," while another added, "that's so cool."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More