Indian woman gives a tour of Google's New York office, says it feels like a 'stylish mall'

An Indian woman in New York has offered a glimpse inside Google’s Saint John’s Terminal office, leaving social media users impressed by its design, facilities and work culture. An Indian woman showed Google’s New York office, highlighting its lounges, cafe, gym and skyline workspace. (Instagram/albeli_ritu)

The woman, named Albeli Ritu, shared a video on Instagram in which she took viewers through different parts of the office and described the space as far more luxurious than what many would expect from a workplace.

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Inside Google's New York office In the video, Ritu said, "Let me take you inside Google's New York office and it's nothing like you imagine. Welcome to Google's Saint John's Terminal office. And inside, it felt like, is this an office or a stylish mall? It's so huge, so stylish, and the vibes were absolutely next level."

She then showed the office interiors, which included modern furniture, cosy seating spaces and large lounges where employees could relax and play games. According to her, every corner of the office had been designed to offer comfort along with a creative work environment.

Ritu also visited Google’s cafe and said, "It had a total cafe style menu. Juices, coffee, snacks, options and options everywhere. I got a coffee and a croissant. The taste was absolutely perfect."

Outdoor workspace and wellness facilities One of the highlights of the tour was the 12th floor, which features an outdoor workspace surrounded by greenery and offering skyline views of New York City. Ritu said, "You can work surrounded by greenery with the perfect NYC skyline views. While working, you won't even realize whether you are in a park or in an office."

She further showed several lounges across different floors and said the office seemed to have a new chill spot everywhere. The video also featured a gym, a massage chair and a yoga studio inside the office.

"So, I mean, a perfect balance of work and health. Every floor has a micro kitchen where you get coffee, snacks, juices, everything. To be honest, I felt like dieting here is almost impossible," she said.

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The cafeteria also caught her attention, with Ritu comparing it to a "five star buffet" that offered salads, burgers, Mexican food and global cuisine.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Inside Google’s New York office honestly feels like a whole different world, creative spaces, modern vibes, and that energy of innovation everywhere."

Watch the clip here: