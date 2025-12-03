‘Why do NRIs choose not to return?’: Indians in USA answer in viral video

An Indian content creator in the USA did a street interview where she asked NRIs the reasons that are stopping them from returning to India. The responses ranged from the promise of better work-life balance and personal privacy to serious concerns over women’s safety. NRIs in America explain why they chose not to return to India. (Instagram/@albeli_ritu)

“Why do many NRIs choose not to return to India?” Albeli Ritu wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. The first woman she asks says that for her, it is the privacy she enjoys while in the USA.

The second woman talks about the freedom to purchase anything they want. She adds that if someone loves materialistic things, then the USA is more suited for them than India. Others also talk about work-life balance and safety for women.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video prompted a series of comments. While some agreed with the remarks of the NRIs, others argued.

“I missed my culture the most in the US. I love my India. Cannot lead a very superficial materialistic life in a dull manner. I love my India, its traditions and freedom to live the way I want to,” an individual posted.

Another added, “Yes, that’s true. You don’t get judged by Indians over there because we all stand in the same line, but white people judge you every day. Trust me. I have been there for a couple of months. I don’t know how these people deal with loneliness over there. I love my India, but yes, we do need to change a lot of things in India.”

A third commented, “Safety for women and air quality, that’s it. You can earn enough money anywhere if you have skills.” A fourth wrote, “Umm, aren't we the ones getting the most hate right now? What judgmental behaviour are you saying you are not getting here?”

Who is Albeli Ritu?

Her YouTube bio reads, “We are an Indian family based in the USA. We are sharing our journey as immigrants and parents.” She lives in America with her husband, Prashant, and their daughter, Itika.

Her channel features “interviews with fellow Indians thriving in the US, stories of those returning to India, and deep dives into what it means to balance two cultures.”