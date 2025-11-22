Indian woman shares unseen struggles of maintaining a big house in US: ‘Big house, big pain’

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked an online discussion after sharing a humorous yet candid video about the struggles of maintaining a large home. A viral clip showed an Indian woman in the US joking about the struggle of cleaning and maintaining a large house.(Instagram/me_and_my_bachchas)

(Also read: Indian man in US helps paralysed woman stuck in rain, internet hails his quiet act of kindness)

Taking to Instagram, the woman named Aakanksha posted a clip from her house’s lawn, offering viewers a realistic peek into the not so glamorous side of living in a spacious property abroad.

In the video she is heard saying, “It looks so beautiful, right? Itna acha ghar hai, but look at this,” as she pans the camera across a lawn covered in dried leaves. She then highlights the real challenge behind the picture perfect setting. “The maintenance, oh my God. Isko safai karne baitho, summer me grass kaatne baitho, winter me snow hatate baitho... it is a pain. A big house is a pain.”

This translates to English as: “The maintenance, oh my God. You sit down to clean it, in summer you have to cut the grass, in winter you have to remove the snow... it is a pain. A big house is a pain.”

A musical twist in true Bollywood style

Adding a touch of humour, Aakanksha suddenly breaks into a song from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Baghban, singing, “Baghon ke har phool ko apna samjhein baghban.”

Take a look here at the clip:

A text overlay on the clip reads, “Reality of big house in the US.” The caption adds to the sentiment with a playful line: “Big house, big pain. Thanks to my unpaid Bagbaan.”

Viewers share mixed reactions

The clip garnered several reactions from users. One viewer wrote, “I want this pain in my life,” while another responded, “I do not like such a life. It feels depressing and involves a lot of work. I love being in India.” A third user remarked, “Haha, reality check in the US.”

Some offered practical suggestions, including, “Hire somebody to clean it,” while another commented, “Privileged complaining,” reflecting a contrasting viewpoint. Others simply admired the visuals, with one user saying, “This looks so aesthetic.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)