Indian-origin venture capitalist spent 2 hours with Trump at Mar-a-Lago before Iran strikes: 'My highlight was...'
Asha Jadeja Motwani said that over the 3 days she had been at Mar-a-Lago, she observed senior officials moving between a “war room” and Trump's residential area
Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani has claimed that she spent “two hours” with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on the night the US and Israel decided to launch a joint military operation against Iran.
In a detailed post on X, Motwani said she was among “about 20 friends of the President” seated around a table at Mar-a-Lago as discussions unfolded about what she described as a historic decision.
“Feeling humbled that we got 2 hours with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago last night. On a night that will change the history of our planet forever… the President chose to cease all negotiations with Iran and commence the war — with brave Israelis leading the whole operation,” she wrote.
Motwani added that while phones were not allowed at the dinner and midterm elections were discussed, “the war with Iran was of course at the top of everyone’s mind.” She said that over the 3 days she had been at Mar-a-Lago, she observed senior officials moving between a “war room” and the President’s residential quarters.
She named US officials, including Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Jared Kushner, as being present during that period. “As always Trump works around the clock. 7 days a week,” she wrote.
“Am here with a few friends - we are jokingly beginning to call ourselves the ‘paparazzi’ …. It’s impossible not to get tempted to take a few innocent pics. Apart from the usual high of meeting our wildly positive President, my highlight was hearing first hand few high level updates from Middle East from Steve Witcoff (am buying a small home close to his in Miami)… and have got to know the family. We are doing gangbusters!” she added.
US, Israel-Iran war
Notably, the night Motwani referenced coincided with coordinated US-Israel strikes on targets in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom and Karaj, among other Iranian cities. The strikes killed senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander General Mohammad Pakpour, and senior adviser Ali Shamkhani.
In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US-linked assets across the region. Explosions were reported in parts of Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan, placing Gulf nations on high alert.
Even as conflict brings the region closer and closer to a full-out war, Trump has stated that the bombing of Iran is expected to continue for at least another “four to five weeks”. Meanwhile, Iran has stated that it will continue to defend itself. Security chief Ali Larijani blamed Trump and the US President's “delusional ambition” for bringing the Middle East to the brink of war.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja
