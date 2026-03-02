Indian-origin venture capitalist spent 2 hours with Trump at Mar-a-Lago before Iran strikes: 'My highlight was...'

Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani has claimed that she spent “two hours” with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on the night the US and Israel decided to launch a joint military operation against Iran. Motwani said she was among “about 20 friends of the President” seated around a dinner table at Mar-a-Lago. (X/@ashajadeja325)

In a detailed post on X, Motwani said she was among “about 20 friends of the President” seated around a table at Mar-a-Lago as discussions unfolded about what she described as a historic decision.

“Feeling humbled that we got 2 hours with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago last night. On a night that will change the history of our planet forever… the President chose to cease all negotiations with Iran and commence the war — with brave Israelis leading the whole operation,” she wrote.

Motwani added that while phones were not allowed at the dinner and midterm elections were discussed, “the war with Iran was of course at the top of everyone’s mind.” She said that over the 3 days she had been at Mar-a-Lago, she observed senior officials moving between a “war room” and the President’s residential quarters.

She named US officials, including Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Jared Kushner, as being present during that period. “As always Trump works around the clock. 7 days a week,” she wrote.

“Am here with a few friends - we are jokingly beginning to call ourselves the ‘paparazzi’ …. It’s impossible not to get tempted to take a few innocent pics. Apart from the usual high of meeting our wildly positive President, my highlight was hearing first hand few high level updates from Middle East from Steve Witcoff (am buying a small home close to his in Miami)… and have got to know the family. We are doing gangbusters!” she added.