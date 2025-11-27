Inside Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Ex-balloon handlers share their experience

One of the major attractions of Thanksgiving Day 2025 is the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which kicks off at 8:30 AM ET on November 27. As per CBS News, the parade is expected to go on for three-and-a-half hours, coming to an end around noon. Mario balloon paraded during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025.(REUTERS)

While people are aware of the gusto and cheerfulness surrounding the exuberant celebrations, stories of the volunteers taking part in the event have mostly remained unknown.

Vicky De Cardenas and Meghan Simonette have shared their experiences as balloon handlers in the past while speaking to People magazine.

Submitting names

For submitting names, Simonette shared that applicants are required to send “measurements of their body, a headshot, and write a short paragraph explaining why they want to volunteer,” as per People.

Post that, you are required to wait for an official confirmation from Macy’s letting you know whether you’ve been selected or not.

De Cardenas, who was a balloon handler last year, said her sister worked at the department store as a beauty buyer and was able to capture a spot in the parade for herself, De Cardenas, and their dad.

In September, the parade’s organizers held a training at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where balloon handlers were given a feel for how to operate the floats.

Call time

Simonette, who was assigned to a float near the front of the parade, had a call time of 4:45 AM. On the other hand, De Cardenas, who had a float towards the end, was asked to arrive around 6:15 AM. Those call times do not take into account travel time to Midtown Manhattan, the meeting point where balloon handlers assemble to get into costume before the parade begins, the People report states.

It further noted that while one may meet some of the balloon handlers at the practice in September, they actually do not get to meet the other handlers assigned to their balloon until the morning of the parade.

Simonette shared that there is an app for handlers to chat remotely, especially for those who wish to make those connections ahead of time.

FAQs

When will the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade take place?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on November 27.

What’s the schedule for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM ET on November 27.

What’s the route for the parade?

It starts from Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square.