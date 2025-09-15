iOS 26 launch guide: Prepare your iPhone for Apple’s latest software release

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 26, is officially rolling out today, September 15, 2025. While the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models come with the new software pre-installed, existing iPhone users can now download it on compatible devices. Along with iOS 26, Apple is also releasing updates for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, making today a big day for Apple users. iOS 26 launch guide.(apple.com)

According to TechRadar, if you are planning to install iOS 26 for the first time, here are five important steps to prepare:

1. Check if your iPhone supports iOS 26

iOS 26 can be installed on iPhones from iPhone 11 and above, including the iPhone SE in 2020 and 2022 models. iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max will not be compatible with the update. Some features, such as live translation, need an iPhone 15 Pro or later, while the new Spatial Scenes 3D lock screen effect works on iPhone 12 or newer.

2. Back up your iPhone

Before installing any major software, it is crucial to back up your iPhone. Creating a backup ensures you can restore your data if something goes wrong during the update. You can use iCloud or a computer to make a full backup and archive it for extra safety.

3. Get familiar with the new interface

iOS 26 introduces Liquid Glass, a refreshed look across menus and apps. Some menus are more translucent, and icons may appear slightly different. You might want to adjust transparency settings and explore apps like Camera and Safari to get used to the changes.

4. Enable key features

New features, such as call screening and filtering unknown messages, need to be switched on manually. Maps also introduces Visited Places, which requires opting in. Turning these features on will help you make the most of iOS 26.

5. Explore the biggest changes

iOS 26 brings updates to the lock screen, Messages, and Visual Intelligence. You can customize fonts, widgets, and chat backgrounds. AI-powered tools now let you translate text, create calendar entries, and get information from screenshots.

iOS 26 has a new look, better design, AI-powered features, and privacy tools to keep your data safe. Follow these steps, and you will have a smooth and easy update so you can get to all the new features Apple has introduced.

FAQs:

1. What iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?

iOS 26 works on iPhone 11 and later, including the iPhone SE 2020 and 2022 models. Older devices like iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are not supported.

2. How do I back up my iPhone before installing iOS 26?

You can back up your iPhone using iCloud or a computer. Creating a full backup ensures you can restore your data if anything goes wrong during the update.

3. What are the key new features in iOS 26?

iOS 26 introduces a refreshed Liquid Glass interface, AI-powered Visual Intelligence, call and message screening, Spatial Scenes for lock screens, and improved privacy tools across apps.