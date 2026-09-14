Is Dakota Johnson dating Machine Gun Kelly? NYC sighting sparks romance rumors as fans call them an 'unexpected pairing'

Dakota Johnson and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have sparked fresh dating rumors after being spotted together in New York City. Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together (Instagram/ @dakotajohnson, @machinegunkelly)

As per TMZ, the two were spotted together getting out of a black SUV, before heading into Tribeca apartme, an apartment owned by Taylor Swift, leaving fans wondering if this was just a friendly outing or the start of something more.

How the rumors started According to TMZ's report, Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly likely first met earlier this year at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, held at Madison Square Garden.

TMZ shared the news on X, writing, "Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Caught on Secret NYC Date After Actress' Split."

So far, neither Johnson nor Machine Gun Kelly has said anything about the outing and whether the two are officially dating is still not confirmed by either side.

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Social media reaction Fans had mixed reactions to the news on X.

One user wrote, “Damn she sure knows how to sink her reputation. She can't do better?”

Another wrote, “Secret date' at Taylor's empty apartment after they met at her wedding is doing a lot of work. Feels more like two people who know the same famous person hanging out."

Third wrote, “This is definitely an unexpected pairing.”

“If they are happy love this for them,” wrote another.

Dakota Johnson's dating history Before this, Johnson was in a long relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. They dated on and off from 2017 to 2025. The couple kept their relationship mostly private and rarely appeared together in public, although Martin joined Johnson at some events.

In March 2024, Johnson spoke about Martin and his children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview with Bustle. She called them her stepchildren and said she loved them “with all my heart.” Days later, a source told People that Johnson and Martin had been engaged for some time.

Breakup rumors emerged in 2024, but they were denied at the time. In June 2025, multiple sources told People that the couple had split for good. One insider said it “feels final this time.”

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Johnson was later linked to singer Role Model, but the two reportedly parted ways by mid-2026.

Before Martin, Johnson dated Jordan Masterson around 2012. Their relationship reportedly ended as Johnson's fame grew after the Fifty Shades franchise. She was later linked to model and musician Matthew Hitt in 2014. Their relationship was on and off and ended for good in 2016, with their work schedules reportedly making it difficult for them to spend time together, as per Elle.