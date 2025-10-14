Is Puerto Rico part of US? All on its unique political and cultural identity

Puerto Rico, which is situated in the Caribbean and is around 1000 miles southeast of Florida, is an autonomous area of the United States nationally recognized as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Besides being a territory that is located between the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, it also has a few other small islands, such as Vieques, Culebra, and Mona Island. The capital is the city of San Juan, and it is the largest municipality as well, according to Britannica. Is Puerto Rico a U.S. state? Understanding its unique political and cultural identity(Unsplash)

What it means to be a US Territory

After the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898, the United States was given the island of Puerto Rico. The Jones-Shafroth Act of 1917 authorized Puerto Ricans to become US citizens, thus allowing them to travel, stay, and work in any state of the United States without any limitations on visas or passports.

Puerto Ricans living in the US can't participate in the presidential election, so they do not have members of Congress dedicated to representing them to vote on their behalf. In addition to this, the power to vote for the resident commissioner, the one that Puerto Ricans send to Washington, D.C., for executive decisions, is not given to Congress, so he/she cannot vote or oppose legislation at the federal level. Still, Puerto Rico has its own local administration consisting of a governor, a legislature, and a court, which is similar to most states in the US.

Also read: Did Trump say he 'talked to the president of Puerto Rico' about Bad Bunny? Here's the truth

The people and the culture

People of Puerto Rico, who are called puertorriqueños, have mixed roots of Spanish, African, and American culture. The main language is Spanish, but many of the residents also speak English. It has been observed that most of the population is Roman Catholic, and the number of Protestant churches is increasing.

It is not only the music, the food, the festivals that are a fusion of Caribbean beats and Latin, and American styles of music that make Puerto Rico famous, but it also has the tropical climate, and the nice places to see, such as the beaches of Vieques or El Yunque Rainforest, which are examples of it.

Politics and identity

Discussions about Puerto Rico's political status are still ongoing. A lot of people living in Puerto Rico want to be a state rather than a commonwealth, to get full and equal citizenship and related rights. Others want to remain a commonwealth to maintain their cultural identity. There is also a small group that supports straight independence.

FAQs:

Are Puerto Ricans US citizens?

Yes. Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917 and hold U.S. passports.

Can Puerto Ricans vote for the US president?

No, unless they live in one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.

Will Puerto Rico become a US state?

That decision lies with Congress. While many residents support statehood, no formal action has been taken yet.