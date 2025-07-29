Is Sydney Sweeney turning to a mystery man amid ‘great jeans’ campaign backlash? Photos surface

Sydney Sweeney is making waves offscreen again. Amid backlash surrounding her latest jeans campaign, the 27-year-old was spotted enjoying a carefree weekend at her family's lake house located in Idaho. Photos captured of Sweeney revealed her soaking in the sun with a mystery man, while her American Eagle ad received backlash on the internet, as reported by The Daily Mail. Amid recent backlash from her jeans campaign, Sydney Sweeney was spotted at a lake house in Idaho with a mystery man, sharing intimate moments. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney enjoys downtime with mystery man

Enjoying a break from her busy schedule, Sweeney was spotted in a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She appeared to be blushing and smiling as she got close to the mystery man. Her appearance with a man comes after she quietly called off her engagement with his ex-fiance, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year.

Sweeney and her rumored beau were spotted sharing several intimate moments throughout the day, fueling speculations about their relationship. The two rode a jet ski together with the Euphoria actor at the front and the mystery man sitting behind her, holding her waist in a manner that seemed to suggest more than friendship between them.

Sweeney was spotted spending time with a lot of friends from back home. However, the two slipped away from the group to a quiet corner of the lake near a rope swing, where he was seen cheering her on as she leaped off the cliff into the waters.

Her lakefront date comes amid backlash for her recent American Eagle ‘Sydney Sweeney as Great Jeans’ campaign, which many users felt was tone deaf. Historically, the term ‘great genes’ has been used to express the supremacy of white skin and thin body structure, according to Salon.

Sydney Sweeney's past rumored relationships

Sydney was previously linked with some of her co-stars, with teh most reason being actor Brandon Sklenar, whom she worked with for her upcoming thriller film The Housemaid. Soon after her split from her ex-fiance, fans also speculated that she was dating her Anyone But You co-actor Glen Powell as the two attended a wedding together. However, the rumors turned out to be just speculations.