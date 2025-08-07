‘It’s because of Iggy Azalea’: Sam Frank and N3on’s breakup sparks fan theories

Just days after a now-viral livestream featuring rapper Iggy Azalea and N3on, influencer couple N3on and Sam Frank have officially called it quits - and fans think the timing is no coincidence. Fan theories spiral as Sam Frank and N3on break up days after Iggy Azalea stream.(instagram/@samxfrank, instagram/@thenewclassic)

In a tearful video posted on social media, Sam Frank confirmed the split after two years of dating, saying, “F--ing hell... me and Mikyle have broken up. We've had a lot of conversations recently…that if we do wanna be together in the future that this is a decision we had to make.” Fighting through tears and pausing to wipe her face with tissues, she told fans, “We love each other so much... and we really wish we didn’t have to do this.”

N3on's take: “I was too comfortable”

N3on later shared his side in a solo stream, offering a more introspective take on their decision. “I had everything, bro,” he said. “I was so comfortable and it’s scary... at 20 years old, you shouldn’t have everything you want.”

He made it clear there was no animosity: “She changed my life these past two years... I still love her so much. So anyone hating on her? F--- you.” He credited Sam with helping him break out of his shell, calling himself a “f---ing loser” before she came into his life. “She showed me life, she taught me so much.”

Fans point to Iggy Azalea - “Just say Iggy applied pressure”

While both Sam and N3on stressed that the breakup was mutual and rooted in personal growth, fans weren’t buying it.

The couple’s split comes just days after Iggy Azalea appeared on N3on’s livestream - where flirty energy, “dirty talk,” and viral moments led fans to suspect more may have happened behind the scenes.

“Iggy Azalea just liked N3on breaking up with his girlfriend Sam Frank ”

“Go for Iggy bro and let Sam go back to being an OF girl.”

“Damn, Iggy’s Australian BBL had him making rash decisions.”

“Just say she applied pressure and move on.”

One user even tagged Iggy directly, asking: “@IGGYAZALEA what went down off cam?”

Others speculated the breakup was inevitable after the last stream, with one post reading: “Last stream got to his head.”

Neither Sam nor N3on have addressed the Iggy-related theories, and Azalea herself has not responded to the growing speculation. As fans continue to dissect clips and comments from the viral stream, others have urged a more respectful tone, noting that Sam and N3on still seem to care deeply for each other despite the split.