Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years ago, email from Sarah Ferguson claims

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have had a secret child about 15 years ago, according to a newly surfaced email sent by Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Britain’s former Prince Andrew. At the time the email was sent, Epstein had already been convicted of sex with an underage girl. (X/@AFpost)

The email, dated September 21, 2011, is part of a fresh release of more than 3 million pages of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) related to Epstein and his associates. At the time the email was sent, Epstein had already been convicted of sex with an underage girl.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote, according to the released files.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," she added.

In another message, Ferguson claimed that she had not been aware that Epstein was about to become a father and noted that he had “disappeared.”

According to a report by the New York Post, Epstein’s last known girlfriend was Karyna Shuliakand, and he wanted to leave her his private island, along with $50 million and his Upper East Side townhouse. Epstein signed his will on August 8, 2019, just two days before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

The DOJ clarified that the newly released files were compiled from 5 primary sources, including the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Ghislaine Maxwell, investigations into Epstein’s death, a Florida case involving a former butler, multiple FBI probes, and an Office of Inspector General investigation.

(Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein ‘LOVED’ Pakistani shalwar kurta, told he could wear them 'at Indian parties too')

Indian victim mentioned in emails The documents also suggest there may have been at least one Indian victim. In one email, American attorney Brittany Henderson referred to a woman “currently living in India,” whose name was redacted to protect her identity.

“Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?” Henderson asked in her email.

Other emails released as part of the Epstein files reveal that the FBI Victim Assistance paid for up to six sessions of counselling for victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Brittany Henderson was likely inquiring whether the woman in India was eligible for these free therapy sessions, suggesting that the woman was also a victim of Epstein’s sex ring.