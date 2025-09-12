JK Rowling slams Charlie Kirk's critics after activist's fatal shooting: 'You're a terrorist'

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, has broken her silence on Charlie Kirk's death. The 31-year-old conservative activist was shot dead at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10 during an interaction with nearly 3,000 people. Kirk’s assassination triggered outrage from several figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and others. British writer J.K. Rowling slammed people for criticizing Charlie Kirk after his death.(AFP)

Also read: Trump calls for execution of Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson: Does Utah allow death penalty? What law says

JK Rowling reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death

Charlie Kirk, a huge supporter of Donald Trump, was often in the headlines because of his provocative and controversial comments on abortion, gun violence, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color.

Following Kirk’s brutal assassination in Utah, Rowling wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “If you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents, you're illiberal. If no contrary evidence could change your beliefs, you're a fundamentalist.”

“If you believe the state should punish those with contrary views, you're a totalitarian. If you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist,” the 60-year-old said.

Also read: What does Valhalla mean? Kash Patel's special message for Charlie Kirk sparks questions

User slam J.K. Rowling for her comments

A user by the name Benjoh replied to JK Rowling’s tweet in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “You want people dead for simply expressing their gender identity, shut the f**k up,” they told the Harry Potter author, who has been accused of being transphobic in the past, as per the BBC.

The reply caught Rowling’s attention. “I’m sure you can back up that assertion with a quote of mine, because otherwise it might look like you’re exactly the kind of person I’m describing: fixed beliefs, zero evidence, inventing grievances to justify a desire to silence people who say things you don’t like,” the writer responded.

Others also criticized Rowling. One account quipped, “It’s dark here. Not in sunlight but in meaning. I cannot figure out why the death of a perfect stranger who said many things I disagreed with has shaken me. Not sure why the reflections of a complete stranger in Scotland who writes wonderful fiction should matter to me. Not sure how I am supposed to return to seeking discussion from those who would dance on my grave. I’ve been through terrorist attacks, hurricanes, losses of loved ones, and this shouldn’t bother me as much as it does. But here we are.”

Some, however, came out in the author’s defense. “Exactly right!” quipped one user. Rowling had earlier slammed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his response to Kirk’s killing.

FAQs:

What was Charlie Kirk doing at Utah Valley University?

Charlie Kirk attended an event at Utah Valley University to start a nationwide campus debate tour.

What weapon was used to kill Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University?

Charlie Kirk was shot dead with a bolt-action rifle at Utah Valley University.

Did Charlie Kirk have a college degree?

Charlie Kirk attended an Illinois community college. However, he dropped out before the completion of his degree.