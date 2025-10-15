Katie Porter breaks silence after going viral for bad temper: ‘I want people to know…’

Gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, running for election in California, addressed her viral videos in which she was caught losing her temper. Two of Porter’s videos went viral; the candidate was seen shouting at a staff member and getting abrasive with a reporter. Katie Porter breaks silence on viral videos of her bad temper: ‘Could’ve handled things better'(AP)

Katie Porter on her viral videos

During an interview with KLTA’s Inside California Politics, Porter was spotted regretting her behavior by admitting that she could have handled things in a better way. “When I look at those videos, I want people to know that I understand that I could have handled things better,” Porter said in the interview.

Porter refused to give a straightforward answer when asked repeatedly by KLTA’s journalist about more such videos to emerge. Porter said that she admits that she could have handled things differently and that she understands the problems of Californians.

“I’m going to be focused on earning their votes and earning their trust… that’s what I’m going to continue to do, to show Californians not only that I understand their problems, but that I have the will and the strength of character to actually get something done about them,” Porter said in the interview.

What happened in Katie Porter's viral videos

Katie Porter’s first viral video showed her storming out of an interview with CBS News after journalist Julie Watts asked how she expects to secure Republican voters to win the elections.

The video footage surfaced last week, where Porter and Watts were seen engaging in a tense back-and-forth dialogue, and Katie began taking off her microphone, thus preparing to leave. “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera,” Porter told Watts as she sat back to finish the interview.

Shortly after the video went viral, a second video was obtained by Politico where Porter was seen losing her temper on a staff member while she was in conversation with the then Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in 2021. “Get out of my f---ing shot!” Porter shouted at the staffer, who was correcting something that Porter said about electric vehicles.“You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.” Porter continued.

FAQs:

1. How old is Katie Porter?

Katie Porter is 51 years old.

2. Where was Katie Porter born?

Katie Porter was born in Webster County, Iowa.

3. Was Katie Porter a former U.S representative?

Yes, Katie Porter was a former U.S representative from California between 2019 and 2025.