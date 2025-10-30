King Charles, Camilla visit ‘Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple': British royals in pics

King Charles III was photographed visiting the landmark BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in west London to mark its 30th anniversary. He visited the iconic temple with his wife, Queen Camilla. An X profile dedicated to the king and queen shared the pictures. King Charles and Queen Camilla at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London. (X/@RoyalFamily)

“Celebrating 30 years of Neasden Temple! Earlier today, The King and Queen visited Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple,” read the X post shared on the official profile “The Royal Family.”

“During today’s engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW),” the post read. The pictures show King Charles III and Queen Camilla walking around and attending an event inside the temple.

Priests dressed in orange robes welcomed the royal couple at the temple with garlands of roses and carnations, and sacred threads called "nada chadi" were tied around the wrists of the British royals.

How did social media react?

The royal couple’s visit to the Hindu temple sparked mixed reactions on X. While some celebrated the visit, others slammed the king and the queen for visiting a place of a different faith, adding that King Charles III should visit a church instead.

An individual posted, “What a beautiful milestone! 30 years of Neasden Temple — a true symbol of peace, faith, and togetherness. Lovely to see Their Majesties honouring this occasion!” Another individual mocked, “Great job, defender of the faith.” King Charles took the title of “defender of the faith” following the tradition that his predecessors had observed for almost 500 years.

A third posted, “Congratulations to Neasden Temple on this incredible milestone! Wishing continued success!” A fourth wrote, “A hard shift?”

This marks King Charles's fourth visit to the temple. He visited the place in 2009 with his wife, when he was the Prince of Wales, and he had also made solo trips to the temple twice, in 2001 and 1996.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is constructed “entirely according to ancient Vedic architectural texts” and without using any “structural steel,” according to the temple’s official website. The temple is covered in ornately carved stone. It is popularly known as the Neasden Temple.