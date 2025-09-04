Lamine Yamal and girlfriend reportedly split just 13 days after making romance public

Lamine Yamal and Argentine Rapper Nicki Nicole have ignited split rumours just 13 days after they made their relationship Instagram official, as reported by the Daily Mail. The two were first linked in July when Nicole travelled to Barcelona to attend the Spanish footballer's controversial birthday celebrations. Speculations about their relationship began to surface in Spanish reports after the singer attended Yamal's friendly match against Como on August 10. Lamine Yamal and Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole have sparked split rumors just 13 days after confirming their relationship on Instagram. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

Have Yamal and Nicole parted ways because of his Real Madrid rival?

Yamal and Nicole appeared to confirm their relationship on the latter's birthday on August 25 with a smitten picture posted on Instagram Stories.

While Yamal and Nicole appeared cosied up in the last snap they shared, they have reportedly called time on their relationship after 13 days of going public, according to MARCA. The rumors swirled after both of them removed pictures of each other from social media.

However, some fans have speculated that there were no long-lasting pictures posted before-hans, just the Instagram stories, which expire after 24 hours.

According to The Sun, reports from South America suggest that Nicole has already moved on to a new muse, Argentinian playmaker Franco Mastantuono, who also happens to be Yamal's rival. Mastantuono, who is also 18 years old, recently transferred to Real Madrid from Argentinian club River Plate. Rumors have surfaced that the music star has shifted her attention to Mastantuono.

Yamal's controversial birthday bash

Yamal's private life has been the centre of attraction for many with his controversial birthday bash when he turned 18, and romance links with Nicole. Previous reports suggested that his birthday party allegedly “exploited dwarves” and women with “specific breast measurements” were part of the party who were “paid to attend.”

Yamal's 18th birthday party was on July 13 with a lavish party attended by around 200 guests, including friends, family, and teammates. Held at a private estate, the event featured a Mafia-inspired theme, as reported by the Daily Mail.